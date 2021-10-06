 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Concord High names newest Hall of Famers
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Concord High names newest Hall of Famers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
10-06 RIMER

Charles Rimer was captain of the 1945 Concord High football team, and he'll be inducted into the Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame this month. He is shown here in a photo by Zack Roberts.

 Jemal Horton

The Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its second class of inductees next month. Twelve individual former Spiders and one team will be among those enshrined on Oct. 22.

These will be the next members, in alphabetical order:

● A. Lee Black (1995) – football, basketball, track and field

● Audrey-Lee Smith Bost (1998) – volleyball, basketball, softball

● Marie Simpson Brown (1994) – volleyball, basketball

● Clement Fleming – assistant football coach, teacher

10-06 HITCH COCK

Former Concord High star football player Jimmy Hitchcock

● Jimmy D. Hitchcock (1990) – football

● William C. Isenhour (1996) – cross country, track and field

● Jamel O. Jackson (2000) – football, basketball, baseball

● Juanita Leto Jacobs (2011) – track and field

● Thomas Irvine Jones (1971) – football, baseball

● Kellie Kennedy (1994) - basketball

Kellie Kennedy

Former Concord High School basketball star Kellie Kennedy, now coaching the women's team at Loyola University in Louisiana, became the college's all-time winningest coach in 2016.

● William Pendergraph (1966) – football, basketball, baseball

● Charles Everett Rimer (1946) – football, baseball, administrator

● 1929 NC Class “B” Championship football team

The CHS Hall of Fame enshrined its first class – 14 members -- in 2019. No class was inducted in 2020 because of COVID-19.  The hall of fame recognizes and honors Concord High School athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who excelled in their respective sports or coaching/support roles and who helped to bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to the school by their conduct both on and off the fields of play.   The public was invited to submit nominations.  

The new Spider Hall of Famers will be recognized on the field before the Oct. 22 home football game against West Rowan.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts