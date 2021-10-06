HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Concord High names newest Hall of Famers

The Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its second class of inductees next month. Twelve individual former Spiders and one team will be among those enshrined on Oct. 22.
These will be the next members, in alphabetical order:
● A. Lee Black (1995) – football, basketball, track and field
● Audrey-Lee Smith Bost (1998) – volleyball, basketball, softball
● Marie Simpson Brown (1994) – volleyball, basketball
● Clement Fleming – assistant football coach, teacher
● Jimmy D. Hitchcock (1990) – football
● William C. Isenhour (1996) – cross country, track and field
● Jamel O. Jackson (2000) – football, basketball, baseball
● Juanita Leto Jacobs (2011) – track and field
● Thomas Irvine Jones (1971) – football, baseball
● Kellie Kennedy (1994) - basketball
● William Pendergraph (1966) – football, basketball, baseball
● Charles Everett Rimer (1946) – football, baseball, administrator
● 1929 NC Class “B” Championship football team
The CHS Hall of Fame enshrined its first class – 14 members -- in 2019. No class was inducted in 2020 because of COVID-19. The hall of fame recognizes and honors Concord High School athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who excelled in their respective sports or coaching/support roles and who helped to bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to the school by their conduct both on and off the fields of play. The public was invited to submit nominations.
The new Spider Hall of Famers will be recognized on the field before the Oct. 22 home football game against West Rowan.