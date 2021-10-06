HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Concord High names newest Hall of Famers

The CHS Hall of Fame enshrined its first class – 14 members -- in 2019. No class was inducted in 2020 because of COVID-19. The hall of fame recognizes and honors Concord High School athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who excelled in their respective sports or coaching/support roles and who helped to bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to the school by their conduct both on and off the fields of play. The public was invited to submit nominations.