HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Johnson embraces new AD role as ‘mentally and physically worn down’ Davanzo exits

CONCORD -- Philip Davanzo III knew it was time to move on.

Ty Johnson knew it was time to move on up.

On Tuesday, Cox Mill announced that Johnson will be stepping down from his post as boys basketball coach and replacing Davanzo as athletics director.

The moves created a great deal of attention throughout the state because Davanzo is considered one of the more innovative and hard-working athletics directors around, and Johnson, in his three seasons at the coaching helm, has maintained the Chargers’ status as a perennial championship contender.

Davanzo told the Independent Tribune that he was relinquishing the position he’s held since 2019, when he replaced the highly respected Brad Hinson, because he needed to spend more time with his family and was “mentally and physically worn down.”

But Davanzo said Cox Mill Principal Andrew Crook has hired the right man for the job in Johnson, who also was an assistant athletics director at the school while handling his coaching duties.

“Ty’s going to be great,” Davanzo said. “He’s been there step by step with me building on what we built off of Brad, and he’s just going to continue to grow Cox Mill to what we believe it can be.”

Taking over the athletics department of the largest high school in Cabarrus County came as a bit of a surprise for the 30-year-old Johnson, a Wilkesboro native who previously was at West Brunswick High School. But despite his youth, he’s shown the ability to adapt and succeed at a high level.

On the bench, Johnson replaced Jody Barbee, who led the Chargers to back-to-back state championships before resigning in 2019. Davanzo, who was new on the job himself, hired Johnson, and in his first campaign, even after losing three Division I scholarship athletes and what is expected to a future NBA Draft pick in former Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr., Johnson was named his conference’s coach of the year.

During his three-year tenure, Johnson won two conference championships, finished second once, posted a record of 56-15, and regularly made deep runs in the playoffs.

Now, it’s a new task for Johnson, but he said he feels prepared for it, partly because athletics administration is in his blood. His father, Tommy, had been an athletics director, in addition to a basketball coach, and Johnson was greatly influenced by those childhood experiences.

Johnson recently completed a masters degree in coaching and athletics administration from Concordia University, and he’ll immediately get to put it to use.

It happened a lot sooner than he expected, but he said he couldn’t think of a better place to do it than Cox Mill, which has quickly become like a second home for Johnson, his wife, Kassidi, and two young children, Micah and McKinley.

“Obviously, I’m excited,” Johnson said. “I love the Cox Mill community. They welcomed me with open arms three years ago. I just can’t say enough about the kids and the community at this school. It’s a special place.

“It’s a place where kids here and coaches here know my kids by name. It’s kind of how I grew up; my dad was an AD, and every coach on campus knew who I was, the players knew who I was.

That’s what I’m really excited for: what Cox Mill can be and what it is now for me personally. I’m just excited to be in this community even longer.”

Besides parents and athletes, Johnson also said the Cox Mill administration makes it an ideal situation for him.

Although Johnson’s shown the ability to adapt to unfamiliar circumstances throughout his young career – before Cox Mill, he coached AAU basketball, girls basketball, women’s junior college basketball, and the West Brunswick boys – his latest role didn’t require him to move to a different city or become accustomed to new supervisors and coworkers on the fly.

He knows his surroundings. More important, he said, he knows and believes in the people.

“There’s no better principal to work for than Andrew Crook,” Johnson said. “He’s been unbelievable. He’s taken a chance on me twice. Our administration, as a school, is just awesome, and being part of an administration like this is a career goal of mine. Plus, we have the best coaching staff at our school that I’ve ever worked with.

“I got my masters in athletics administration, so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do long term. I just didn’t think it was going to come this fast. But God always figures out a way to put you in things on His time and not ours.”

Johnson met with his former Cox Mill basketball players Tuesday evening, and before he left campus, he posted the opening for his former job online.

Hiring a new basketball coach so soon is similar to the situation Davanzo inherited in 2019, when he selected Johnson after only being in Cox Mill’s AD role a month.

As he was when he first arrived at Cox Mill, Johnson is undaunted by making such a big hire as one of his first moves.

“I look forward to that because I was welcomed with open arms,” Johnson said. “I walked into a situation when Jody left for Mount Pleasant where Jody was really helpful, and (Cox Mill assistant coaches) Eric Clark and Jim Kent stayed on staff. Even Brad Hinson was helpful. So I want to reciprocate that to our new basketball coach, and I look forward to finding that fit.

“We want to have the position filled by the summer so we can have somebody in place so they can start building relationships in the summer and just keep building on what was already in place before me. Hinson laid the foundation (first as basketball coach and later AD before taking over at Mount Pleasant), and Jody took it over, and I just built on what Jody did. There’s more room to grow, and it’s a solid foundation and a really fine situation.”

Davanzo charts a new course

Johnson said Davanzo has left the department in great condition to go to even loftier heights. In addition to creating positive environments for several championship-level sports programs, Davanzo was known for putting individual athletes and coaches at the forefront, especially via social media.

However, with the job being as demanding as it was, Davanzo – who made the 40-minute drive each way from his Gaston County home daily, many times after staying late for games – said it began to take a toll.

Especially on his family life.

It was already hard to manage it all, Davanzo said, doing his job at a high level yet spending so much time away from his wife, Katie, and their young son.

But then, last month, he and Katie welcomed a second son, who was born prematurely.

He knew it was time.

“I struggled missing a lot of stuff,” said Davanzo, who was athletics director at Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School before arriving at Cox Mill. “I need to spend more time at home. Some things open your eyes up. My wife has been an unbelievable partner for the last eight years, and it’s time for me to be at home with them.

“I’m physically and mentally worn down,” Davanzo added. “My two sons are more important than anything in the world. I want to be able to take them to soccer practice, baseball practice, ballet, whatever it is.”

To make spending more time with his family possible, Davanzo said he has accepted a job in the private sector that doesn’t require such long and late hours. He treasures his time at Cox Mill, he said, but moving on was the best decision for his mental health and his family.

Johnson emphasized his gratitude for Davanzo’s assistance over the past three years and particularly for preparing him for his latest venture.

“Philip Davanzo has taught me a ton,” Johnson said. “He’s a friend, he’s a mentor. He actually wanted me to step into the (AD) job and encouraged me to step into the job. I would not be getting this job if it wasn’t for Phil Davanzo.

“I’m really excited to take over one of the best athletics departments in the area.”