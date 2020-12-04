HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: NCHSAA shortens football season and reduces number of state champions starting in 2021-22

The association also stipulated that the first game cannot be played more than two days before the final Friday in August, which is at least a week later than the season has started in recent years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tucker said that “how we will manage the 10 games, how many weeks and how that will be spread out has yet to be decided. That is part of our ‘calendaring’ that will come as we continue the realignment process” that will be completed in March.

Starting with the fall 2020 football season, instead of subdividing each of the NCHSAA's four classifications into A or AA for playoffs as the association has since 2002, there will be a single champion for each class. So 64 teams in each classification will play six rounds to determine a state champion

“This is in response to a failed vote by our membership to modify our bylaws that would’ve permitted us to have more classifications,” said New Bern’s Simmons, referencing a failed vote to amend the NCHSAA’s bylaws that occurred in January.

Tucker said the move away from subdividing also was an attempt to put football “back on equal footing with all of our other sports, where we offer one state championship” per classification.