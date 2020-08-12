You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: NCHSAA unveils new sports calendar, with football moved to February
View Comments
featured top story

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: NCHSAA unveils new sports calendar, with football moved to February

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Cox Mill defeats Northwest Cabarrus 41-34 on Senior Night.

High school football season in North Carolina usually is wrapping up in November, the NCHSAA announced today that practices will not start until February.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday its revised athletics calendar in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCHSAA LOGO

The governing body for the state’s public schools said all athletics activities will be delayed until November, with shortened sports seasons being staggered throughout the rest of the school year. These seasons will be heavily condensed, with each sport only participating in a maximum of seven to 14 competitions.

The most noteworthy item regarding the schedule change is the delay of football season to February. The 2020 high school football season had originally been scheduled to begin this month.

The first football practices now will begin Feb. 8, with regular-season games held Feb. 26 through April 9. There will be a limit of only seven regular-season contests per team, with only one competition allowed per week.

The first sports allowed to begin will be cross country and volleyball, with their first practices starting Nov. 4.

Those sports will be followed by swimming and diving on Nov. 23; basketball on Dec. 7; lacrosse and men’s soccer on Jan. 11; football on Feb. 8; golf, girls soccer, softball and boys tennis on March 1; and baseball, girls tennis, track and field, and wrestling on April 12.

Additionally, the NCHSAA said it will attempt to host its Cheerleading Invitational on May 1.

All sports other than football will be allowed to have two contests per week, with the final regular-season contests for high school sports in the state being held June 11.

“We must do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and administrators during this unprecedented time,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker stated in a Facebook Live announcement.

“We believe we must always try to maintain the standards of excellence for which the NCHSAA has become known.”

2020 High School Sports Schedule

Here’s the complete schedule for the start of high school sports practices in North Carolina:

Cross country – Nov. 4 (first races No. 16)

Volleyball – Nov. 4 (first matches Nov. 16)

Swimming/diving – Nov. 23 (first meets Dec. 7)

Basketball (boys and girls) – Dec. 7 (first games Jan. 4)

Lacrosse (boys and girls) – Jan. 11 (first games Jan. 25)

Boys soccer – Jan. 11 (first games Jan. 25)

Football – Feb. 8 (first games Feb. 26)

Golf (boys and girls) – March 1 (first matches March 15)

Girls soccer – March 1 (first games March 15)

Softball – March 1 (first games March 15)

Boys tennis – March 1 (first matches March 15)

Baseball – April 12 (first games April 26)

Girls tennis – April 12 (first matches April 26)

Track and field – April 12 (first meets April 26)

Wrestling – April 12 (first matches April 26)

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Kamala Harris' Indian roots shaped her political views

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics