HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Cougars chase elusive state title against daunting, familiar foe

CONCORD – The Cannon School volleyball team has been one of the best private-school squads in the state in recent years.

The Cougars have not only dominated a big, tough conference but also proven themselves on a state level, knocking off some of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s top programs and going deep – really deep – in the playoffs.

But they’ve never walked away with the coveted state-championship hardware at the end of the season.

The Cougars aim to change that narrative this weekend, when they face powerhouse North Raleigh Christian Academy in the 4A state championship match Saturday on the Knights’ home court in the state capital. Match time is set for 3 p.m.

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Abby Hooker, who spent last season as Cox Mill’s top coach before replacing the successful Kim Jackson at Cannon, the Cougars have posted a 21-5 record, which included winning the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletics Association with a 9-1 mark.

It was the fourth consecutive season that Cannon had taken the CISAA title.

And since losing their only league matchup to Matthews Covenant Day on Sept. 20, the Cougars have reeled off 10 consecutive victories, and they’ve lost just one set during that span.

They are sizzling hot.

The Cougars earned byes through the first two rounds of the state tournament and then took down conference foe Charlotte Country Day last week in the third round, followed by a win over Durham Academy on Tuesday to advance to Saturday’s matchup with unbeaten North Raleigh Christian (26-0) in the finals.

The Cougars enter their championship match with the talent to take it all, even against the vaunted Knights, who have won an astounding seven consecutive state championships.

Leading the way for Cannon are sister act Courtney Nix and Maria Nix, Destiny Thomas, Brooke Timmes, Arianna Lopez and Nicky Thomas.

Lopez, a sophomore setter who was an all-state selection last season, leads 4A teams in the NCISAA in service aces (71) and is second in assists (559). Another outstanding 10th grader, Maria Nix, is a 6-foot outside hitter who ranks third among 4A players in kills (314), while also being seventh in hitting percentage (.297) and eighth in aces (48).

In the middle, the senior Thompson and junior Thomas are a force, sitting fourth and seventh, respectively, in blocks among 4A squads. Thomas also is fourth in hitting percentage (.354).

Finally, there’s the 5-foot-10 Courtney Nix, a senior who was an all-state pick when the Cougars reached the state finals in 2020 and has recently signed a National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The Nix sisters are the younger siblings of former Cannon School boys basketball standout D.J. Nix, who’s now a freshman at Cornell University.

Other critical players for the Cougars have been Gabbi Coppa, Lily Wittgraefe, Nadia Fritsch, Erin Lehman and Claire Schaefer.

The Cannon volleyball program has earned statewide respect throughout the years. This year, not only are the Cougars ranked No. 2 in the NCISAA, according to MaxPreps.com, they’re also 15th among all teams in the state, public and private.

But for as strong as the Cougars have been as they make another determined playoff run, North Raleigh Christian has, unfortunately, been their kryptonite.

Cannon has never beaten the Knights in their nine previous meetings, including during some of the Cougars’ strongest seasons.

It was North Raleigh that defeated the Cougars in the 2020 and 2015 state championship matches. The Knights are currently ranked second among both public- and private-school teams and first in the NCIAA.

But Saturday will present a new opportunity for the Cougars to finally bring that state-championship hardware to Cabarrus County.