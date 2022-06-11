HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: New Cox Mill coach is very familiar with program's success, players

CONCORD – Heather Schoch is coming back “home.”

Schoch, who was an assistant on Cox Mill’s 2020-21 squad that finished second in North Carolina, is returning to the program, this time as the Chargers’ head coach, athletics director Ty Johnson announced Friday.

Schoch replaces Abby Hooker, who spent one season at the helm before resigning in March after going 12-12 and finishing third in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

The return of Schoch gives the Chargers a strong chance of competing at a high level, especially considering the success they enjoyed while she served as varsity assistant to then-head coach Ralph Viegelmann while doubling as the JV head coach.

During that COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, not only did the Cox Mill varsity post an 18-1 record, finish as Class 3A state runner-up and South Piedmont 3A Conference champion (12-0), Schoch’s JV team was even more dominant, going undefeated (7-0) and winning its own league title.

Although she only spent one season with Cox Mill, Schoch said “it just felt right” returning to the school and the air of familiarity should help her hit the ground running.

“I’m really excited about it,” Schoch told the Independent Tribune Friday night. “It feels like coming home a little bit. I know I was only there for the one season, but I got really close to the girls when I was there two seasons ago, and it’s just really exciting to come back and have those girls that I coached be seniors and juniors and get the opportunity to work with them again.

“Cox Mill’s a great place,” Schoch added. “The parents are great, the administration is great; everybody’s good. We had a coaches meeting (Thursday), and I walked down those halls as if I’d never left. It was a really good feeling.”

Despite her short time at Cox Mill, Schoch is no neophyte to volleyball or coaching. In fact, the Clinton, Michigan, native will be one of the most experienced and decorated coaches in the conference.

Schoch enjoyed a playing career as a middle hitter at Division I Eastern Michigan University and went right into the coaching ranks, spending time as a high school varsity coach, a JV coach and a youths coach in her home state.

But in 2014, her life changed when her husband, Pete, become the associate coach for the Pfeiffer University men’s basketball team. Pete took over as the Falcons’ head coach in 2018.

While Pete climbed as a college coach, Heather continued her own coaching journey. She started out as head coach at Mint Hill Middle School and later became a full-time assistant coach at Pfeiffer. A year later, Schoch took over as the head coach at Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School and enjoyed tremendous success in her one season. In 2019-20, the Mavericks went 20-9 overall, 12-2 in the I-MECK 4A Conference to finish second in the league, and reached the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Schoch moved to Cox Mill the next season and was an asset to Viegelmann’s varsity team, while her JV squad was so strong that it didn’t lose a set all year.

After the 2020-21 campaign, Viegelmann resigned and Schoch went back to Pfeiffer to work as a voluntary assistant coach. During that time, she also was an adjunct professor at the school, and it was then that the high school coaching bug started nibbling on her again. And by the time the Cox Mill job came open again, there were big chunks missing from her coaching heart.

“I spent the year teaching a class called Teaching and Coaching Team Sports, and I just felt working with all those young, future coaches gave me that passion that I just wanted to be back with it again,” said Schoch, who lives on Pfeiffer's Misenheimer campus. “I missed it. I missed the sport, I missed the kids, I missed that feeling. And to get the opportunity to go back (to Cox Mill), it was amazing that I was able to find a teaching position and go back and take over the program.”

At Cox Mill, Schoch will teach Health and Physical Education, and Johnson said she is an ideal fit at the school in every capacity.

“She is everything we want in the athletic department and the classroom,” Johnson said of Schoch. “She’s an unbelievable teacher. Mr. (Andrew) Crook, as a principal, is ecstatic to get her back in our building and on our campus.

“She’s just a person our kids fought for – her energy, her passion, her personality. We’re just excited to have her.”

For the upcoming season, Schoch anticipates as many as eight players that she coached at Cox Mill in the past to be on the roster. She has excitedly already begun the process of reaching out to her previous players, and relationships have been rekindled.

While her ultimate goal had been returning to high school coaching, Schoch said she couldn’t imagine it being any better than at a place she’s already called home before.

“I think the benefit of having already been in the program and knowing the girls is that I already have a rapport with them,” Schoch explained. “I did reach out to some of the returners and say, ‘Hey, I’m coming back. Let’s get started. This is what we’re going to be doing.’

“They know me, they know my style, and they’re ready. I think they’re just as excited as I am. I have all those girls back, plus some new young girls coming up, so I really have high hopes for the season.”