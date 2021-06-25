HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: As Crayton, Jackson look to repeat, Cabarrus looks to add more state champions

CONCORD – Last year, when the state wrestling championships were held at the Greensboro Coliseum, two grapplers from Cabarrus County had their hands raised as titlists, the best in North Carolina.

This year, there is a chance there could be more.

A total of 27 wrestlers from the county – including reigning champions Chase Crayton of Mount Pleasant and Marcus Jackson of Central Cabarrus -- will be participating in the 2021 championships at local high schools throughout the state on Saturday.

This year’s state tournament was moved from the Greensboro Coliseum because of COVID in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s abbreviated schedule.

The Class 4A tournament will take place at Kernersville Glenn High School, while Class 3A is at East Guilford and Class 2A at Trinity’s Wheatmore High.

While Crayton and Jackson enter the state competitions as champions, several more will be in contention. During last week’s regional meets, seven wrestlers with Cabarrus County ties won individual titles.