HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Cabarrus County’s ‘Final 24’ head to Greensboro for state championships

Call them the “Final 24.”
As the last week of high school wrestling for public schools in North Carolina takes place this week, starting Thursday, 24 grapplers from Cabarrus County will pull on their singlets and go for the gold.
Even more impressive, nine of those athletes will enter Greensboro Coliseum Thursday heavily favored to win, as they’ll go into the field as regional champions.
That elite group is being led by Mount Pleasant senior Chase Crayton, who is going for his third state championship in a row. Crayton is the top seed in the Class 2A 220-pound weight class, but he certainly isn’t the only local product expected to do well when he gets to Greensboro, which once again is the site of the N.C. High School Athletic Association championships after they were held in several different, smaller locations last year because of COVID-19.
Other high seeds from Cabarrus County include Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Baglio, who like Crayton, won a state title last year and enters this week as the 3A Midwest Regional’s 120-pound champion; Hickory Ridge’s Tomas Brooker, who won the 4A Midwest Regional title last week at 170 pounds; Cox Mill’s Sam Cowher, who walked away as the 4A Midwest Regional’s 195-pound titlist; fellow Charger Cooper Davis, who grabbed the 4A Midwest Regional’s 113 crown; A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman, who claimed the 4A Midwest Regional 120 title; Jay M. Robinson’s Connor Goodman, who is the 2A Midwest Regional champ at 132; Central Cabarrus’ Marcus Jackson, the county’s other state champion (from two years ago) and the 2022 3A Midwest Regional 132-pound champ; and Mount Pleasant’s Kyler Pickard brought home the 2A Midwest Regional title.
A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell, who finished second in the 4A Midwest Regional this year, won a 3A state title last year.
And then there are other local wrestlers who fared well at regionals last week but just aren’t entering the state tournaments as top seeds.
Hickory Ridge is the sending the most wrestlers from one school in Cabarrus County, with six Ragin’ Bulls qualifying for the 4A state meet. Central Cabarrus is next, with five wrestlers who have qualified at the Class 3A level, while Mount Pleasant is sending four to the Class 2A meet.
The Class 3A first-round matches are set to begin Thursday at 3 p.m., while the 4A starts at 5 p.m. The Class 2A first-round matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
On Friday, which is the tournament’s busiest day of wrestling, the consolations matches for all classes are set to start at 8 a.m., with quarterfinals slated for 2 p.m. Semifinals are at 6 p.m.
The third consolations kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the consolation semifinals, and third- and fifth=place consolations.
The meet ends with the Parade of Champions at 4 p.m. and the championship finals.
STATE QUALIFIERS
Class 4A
A.L. BROWN
Trevor Freeman, 120 pounds
Gavin Hartsell, 182
HICKORY RIDGE
Alex Bentley, 160
Tomas Brooker, 170
Colt Campbell, 132
Hunter Jones, 126
Jaylon Pemberton, 138
Kyle Perry, 182
COX MILL
Sam Cowher, 195
Cooper Davis, 113
Bryce Gadson, 220
Class 3A
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Jackson Baglio, 120
Tyriq Freeman, 138
Marcus Jackson, 132
Jazeo Jaime, 170
Sam Workman, 126
CONCORD
Daniel Tierney, 138