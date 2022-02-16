HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Cabarrus County’s ‘Final 24’ head to Greensboro for state championships

Call them the “Final 24.”

As the last week of high school wrestling for public schools in North Carolina takes place this week, starting Thursday, 24 grapplers from Cabarrus County will pull on their singlets and go for the gold.

Even more impressive, nine of those athletes will enter Greensboro Coliseum Thursday heavily favored to win, as they’ll go into the field as regional champions.

That elite group is being led by Mount Pleasant senior Chase Crayton, who is going for his third state championship in a row. Crayton is the top seed in the Class 2A 220-pound weight class, but he certainly isn’t the only local product expected to do well when he gets to Greensboro, which once again is the site of the N.C. High School Athletic Association championships after they were held in several different, smaller locations last year because of COVID-19.