KANNAPOLIS – As if his 6-foot-4 frame that supports his 240 pounds of muscle isn’t imposing enough, the thick thighs – and thicker ginger beard and mustache – that Tim Elko bears leaves the impression that he’d be just as apt at cutting down trees as he is mowing down pitchers.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers first baseman is the Carolina League’s top home run hitter (11), but the Lutz, Florida, native is more than just a power hitter.

He also leads the league in hits, and the couple he gathered in the Cannon Ballers’ Friday night 6-5 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Atrium Health Ballpark are indicative of just how well things are going offensively for Elko these days.

As part of a 2-for-5 game, the right-handed-hitting Elko’s hits barely exited the infield. The first he pounded hard into the third-base path, but it quickly slowed to a dribble down the line. Wishing it would turn foul, the Woodpeckers’ third baseman let it roll until it skipped over third base for a hit.

Elko’s second hit was the result of an infield shift opening a gap on the second-base side, where he pushed a grounder that was too far for the second baseman to catch up to before it barely drifted in to the right-field grass.

“It was a little flip-flop today,” said a grinning Elko afterward, content with the “excuse me” nature of his base hits. “The ones I hit hard weren’t hits, and the ones I didn’t hit hard were (hits), but that’s just baseball sometimes.

“Sometimes you hit it hard and right at somebody, and sometimes you hit it soft and it finds a hole. You just have to stick with it and trust yourself and just try to hit it hard every time.”

Elko’s hits have been finding holes – and sometimes the fences – at a .300, good enough for fourth place in batting average among Carolina League players with at least 100 at-bats. In Kannapolis’ 50 games (26-24), Elko has amassed 57 hits in 190 at-bats.

Speaking of flip sides, Elko is also among the league leaders in strikeouts, but he’s also among the best in slugging percentage and OPS (slugging plus on-base percentage). His hot start led to his selection as the Carolina League’s Player of the Month for April.

“I’m overjoyed about it. I’m happy to have him,” said Pat Leyland, the Cannon Ballers’ first-year manager. “It’s a nice honor to be Player of the Month in a professional league. That’s not easy to do. He’s very well-deserving, and he’s trying to get better every day, which is why he’s so special to be around.”

Leyland added that Elko is as good a teammate as he is a player, a high-character guy who works hard every day. At Ole Miss, where he was able to play five seasons, the result of an additional year because of the Covid pandemic, Elko was selected twice to the Southeastern Conference’s Community Service Team: an honor bestowed upon the league’s most committed student-athlete-volunteers.

Elko overcame his share of adversity while at Ole Miss. He tore an ACL in the middle of his senior season but still finished out the year on the field. During the offseason, he had surgery to repair the tear in his knee and decided to return for a fifth year.

As Elko piled up impressive statistics, Ole Miss played well enough to slip into the NCAA tournament. The underdog Rebels shocked the college baseball world by winning the program’s first College World Series title in 2022.

“It was so big for the program,” said Elko, who was named a third-team All-American. “Just a really cool story of us being down in the middle of the season and making a run at the end of the year to win the whole thing.

“I try to focus on the team, but I’m proud of how I did there (at Ole Miss) in my career. I was happy to put up some big numbers but was happy that we were able to pull it out last year.”

Elko, who also played some at third base and in the outfield in college, was selected in the 10th round by the Chicago White Sox in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He spent a few games in Kannapolis last year, and has been a fixture at first base for all of 2023.

“Obviously he had a well-decorated college career,” said Leyland. “He came in with everything as advertised. What goes unnoticed at times, I think, is how good he is defensively. He’s really been a rock in our lineup, and we’re happy to have him.”

With 54,446 residents, Kannapolis is twice the size as the other two towns Elko has lived in: Lutz, Florida, and Oxford, Mississippi, home to the University of Mississippi.

“All (of them) are fairly small towns,” said Elko. “I enjoy the small-town feel (of Kannapolis). It’s somewhere that’s very homey, and I really like it.”

If Elko continues to play at a level that keeps the attention of the White Sox brass, Kannapolis may soon be in his rearview mirror. But Elko is too good of a team player to get caught thinking past the team’s accomplishments and toward his own.

“I just try playing as well as I can every single day,” he said. “I try not to get too much ahead of myself and look into the future.”