Little Giant: Hickory Ridge’s Calhoun stands just 5-5, but she has big-game tendencies

HARRISBURG – Jupiter Wilson was befuddled.
New to Hickory Ridge girls basketball but seasoned as a head coach, Wilson figured he was about to meet his team on this day for a run-of-the-mill preseason film session. He’d done this a thousand times in his 14-year career, so he wasn’t expecting anything surprising: go in, get the players ready for the film session, and get to work.
He didn’t expect … this.
It was Ragin’ Bulls senior point guard Kennedy Calhoun at the head of the room breaking things down to her teammates.
Wilson instantly knew he had something special on his hands – something extra special.
“When I walked in, (Calhoun) had grabbed all the girls who were sitting in my office, and she was letting them know what they needed to work on,” Wilson recalled, still in amazement.
“I had never been around somebody like that. She’s just a self-starter. She goes hard in practice, she goes hard in games. She gives you all those things you say you want out of your best player. And I told her, ‘If I can be the hardest on you, it makes it easier to be hard on everybody else.’”
Through two games, that’s certainly been the case.
With Wilson -- who also coaches football and track at Hickory Ridge -- barking instructions from the sidelines and Calhoun starring along the way, the Ragin’ Bulls are off to a 2-0 start.
They opened the season on Wednesday night with a scintillating victory over highly regarded Mint Hill Independence in what statewide was considered a major upset. They followed that up Friday by thrashing Charlotte Garinger by 39 points.
While the Bulls are a good overall team, the catalyst, especially for the past two seasons, has been the diminutive Calhoun.
At just 5 feet, 5 inches, Calhoun is small in stature, but she seems to do just about anything she wants on the court, be it running the offense with efficiency, swishing 3-pointers, or venturing inside against the trees and producing points.
And then she has that intangible quality: leadership.
Since that memorable film session in the preseason, Wilson has come to realize that’s what separates Calhoun – from everyone.
“I’ve coached football, I’ve coached basketball, and I’ve coached track,” Wilson said. “She is the BEST leader I’ve ever been around. I’ve been coaching for 14 years, and she’s definitely the best, hands down.
“She had to get to a point where she could trust me as a coach, but as far as her being a leader and her grabbing girls and also getting control, I’ve never been around that type of leader.”
Wilson has been at Hickory Ridge for three years, but he had no affiliation with girls basketball until he took over the program when Tolonda Simmons became the new coach at West Cabarrus High. But as an ardent supporter of the school’s other sports teams, Wilson used to sit in the stands and cheer on Calhoun and her teammates.
Back then, he knew she was a good player, as she took the point guard duties for a Bulls team that featured eventual player of the year Nia Daniel, who went on to sign with North Carolina.
With her senior year approaching last spring, Calhoun was shocked by the coaching change. She knew Wilson around the Hickory Ridge campus a beloved teacher, football coach and track coach.
But could he coach basketball?
She didn’t really know. So in the beginning stages of the transition, she was, well, concerned.
“I was concerned because we were switching coaches,” Calhoun said. “I had really good trust with Coach Simmons, so that was the big thing – just trusting HIM.
“But when it came all down to Coach Wilson, he’s an amazing coach, and he knows what he’s doing. So I don’t have any fear about Coach, or any fear in the team, really. He knows what he’s doing. And I trust him.”
And Wilson more than trusts his tiny point guard. In some ways, she’s like an added Hickory Ridge assistant coach. There are times he simply passes his message along to her and knows she’ll convey it properly to her teammates.
He’s seen her maturation over the years, even though this is his first as her coach, to hand her that responsibility.
“I think for her, she plays with a chip on her shoulder as a competitor,” Wilson explained. “The thing that I tried to get across to her when we first started having conversations was, ‘Hey, I used to watch you play, and when you started last year, because you didn’t have Nia and all those others, I felt like you tried to put it all on your shoulders. Then, as the season went on, you got better.’
“I said, ‘Trust these girls right now. (Bulls sophomore guard) Alyssa (Lewis) can shoot the ball, (junior guard) Kaitlyn (Walters) can shoot the ball – we’ve got people who can do it. But if you allow yourself to trust it, the leader in you is going to come out.’”
And, well, then there are times Wilson simply knows to let Calhoun just do her thing as a player, which is quite a bit.
That was on full display Thursday in the start-to-finish victory over Independence.
The Patriots feature an array of highly touted players. Including Division I signees Jessica Timmons (N.C. State) and Braylyn Milton (Cincinnati).
Calhoun, who has signed with Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, was the best player on the court on this night, leading all scorers with 19 points and a variety of other key statistics.
Sometimes she would simply focus on orchestrating the offense, putting teammates in scoring position. Sometimes she would make a shake-and-bake move at the top of the key, head toward the basket, give her defender a “hesi” – a highlight-reel hesitation move – and then finish for the score.
The style of play, she said, is a tip of the cap to her father, Adrian, who was a high school hoopster in his native Buffalo, New York, before embarking on a football career at Johnson C. Smith University. She also picked up a few things from her older brother, Jayden, who played at Mint Hill Queen’s Grant, and her personal trainer, former Charlotte 49ers point guard DiJuan Harris, who now works under the moniker “Da Point Guard.”
And then there’s a favorite basketball player, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
“(Irving’s) crafty and kind of small, and he gets everything that he wants,” Calhoun said with a broad smile. “I try to take a little bit from all of them.”
Other times Wednesday, Calhoun would sprint under the basket to grab rebounds from taller players and head the other way with the ball. And she racked up countless steals of defense.
She was everywhere, with Wilson keeping her on the floor for most of the night.
With her scholarship in hand and her team off to a strong start, Calhoun said she’s not concerned about individual accomplishments. She said she’s going to keep doing what’s working, trust her teammates – and her new coach – and stand strong on the notion it will all eventually pay off for the Bulls.
“My mindset coming into the season was just, ’14-0,’” Calhoun said, referring to an undefeated regular season. “That’s it. All I could say was just, ‘Play hard!’ With this COVID stuff, everything is not promised, so you have to play every game like it’s your last and just give it your all.”