Little Giant: Hickory Ridge’s Calhoun stands just 5-5, but she has big-game tendencies

They opened the season on Wednesday night with a scintillating victory over highly regarded Mint Hill Independence in what statewide was considered a major upset. They followed that up Friday by thrashing Charlotte Garinger by 39 points.

While the Bulls are a good overall team, the catalyst, especially for the past two seasons, has been the diminutive Calhoun.

At just 5 feet, 5 inches, Calhoun is small in stature, but she seems to do just about anything she wants on the court, be it running the offense with efficiency, swishing 3-pointers, or venturing inside against the trees and producing points.

And then she has that intangible quality: leadership.

Since that memorable film session in the preseason, Wilson has come to realize that’s what separates Calhoun – from everyone.

“I’ve coached football, I’ve coached basketball, and I’ve coached track,” Wilson said. “She is the BEST leader I’ve ever been around. I’ve been coaching for 14 years, and she’s definitely the best, hands down.

“She had to get to a point where she could trust me as a coach, but as far as her being a leader and her grabbing girls and also getting control, I’ve never been around that type of leader.”