CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 exceptional young leaders from across the United States for the 14th class of the university’s most competitive academic scholarships. The scholars will join UNC Charlotte in fall 2023.

The university’s premier merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $105,000 per North Carolina student and $155,000 for each student from other states. The award covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars are provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.

"Students selected for the Levine Scholars Program show tremendous accomplishment and potential,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We welcome them enthusiastically to Niner Nation and look forward to supporting their undergraduate journeys."

Levine Scholars are selected through a rigorous nomination and interview process, including an in-person finalist program, where invited students and their families tour campus and meet current scholars, program staff and alumni as well as members of the faculty and university leaders. Among the criteria for consideration for the Levine Scholars Program is a commitment to service and community engagement.

“The academic achievements, leadership, and school and community contributions of these extraordinary high school seniors are extremely impressive,” said Heather Smith, the program's incoming faculty director. "Their wide-ranging talents and interests will certainly continue the program's powerful legacy initiated by its benefactors, Leon and Sandra Levine."

The Levine Class of 2027

The Levine Scholars for the Class of 2027 from North Carolina are:

Jadyn Becoats, Greensboro, Walter Hines Page High School; Sindhu Gadiraju, Mooresville, South Iredell High School; Omar Pasha, Cary, Durham Academy; Henry Roe, Charlotte, HOPE Academy; Rohan Salwekar, Apex, Green Level High School; Arnav Sareen, Cary, Raleigh Charter High School; Avery Taylor, Marion, McDowell High School; Tori Teague, North Wilkesboro, West Wilkes High School; Nubia Terry, Asheboro, Asheboro High School; Alecia Washington, Pfafftown, R.J. Reynolds High School; Lily Witcher, New Hill, Northwood High School; R.J. (Ronell) Wright, High Point, Guilford Technical Community College Middle College High School.

The Class of 2027 out-of-state recipients are:

Samia Bell, Bowie, Maryland, Bowie High School; Natalie Doerfler, Calera, Alabama, Calera High School; Alyssa Fowler, Cambria Heights, New York, Benjamin N. Cardozo High School; Eden Gibson, Morgantown, West Virginia, University High School; Jasmine Oliver, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Mallory Schreiber, Finleyville, Pennsylvania, Bentworth Senior High School; Akshara Sisodiya, Gainesville, Florida, Gainesville High School; and Sophia Torrebiarte, Corrales, New Mexico, Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School.

This year’s selection processes included more than 2,200 scholarship nominations and nearly 1,000 applications. Selected scholars come from nine states and nine counties across North Carolina.

History of Levine Scholars

Established in 2009 through a $9.3 million gift from the late Leon Levine and his wife, Sandra Levine, through their foundation, the Levine Scholars Program was created to recruit extraordinary high school students based on scholarship, ethical leadership and civic engagement. In 2014, the Levines made an additional $13 million gift, which increased the scholarship from 15 recipients to approximately 20 each year beginning with the Class of 2016.

Leon Levine founded Family Dollar Stores, Inc., and retired as chairman and CEO in 2003. The Levine family is involved in a number of civic and charitable causes in the Charlotte region and throughout the Carolinas through the Leon Levine Foundation. Leon Levine died in April, leaving a legacy of generosity, service and impact for scholars to follow.

“The Levine Scholars program with its emphasis on leadership development and community engagement continues to make an impact at the university, in our community, and beyond,” said Tom Lawrence, president of The Leon Levine Foundation. “We look forward to seeing this fine group of incoming scholars expand the high traditions of leadership, innovation and community engagement set by the scholars who came before them.”