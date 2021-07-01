2-day celebration set for Courthouse construction milestone

CONCORD — A milestone has arrived for one of the most anticipated downtown Concord projects in recent years. The 250,000-square-foot Cabarrus County Courthouse expansion/renovation project is celebrating the placement of the final steel beam.

Cabarrus County Government invites Courthouse workers, elected officials, local businesses and organizations and the community to join in the two-day “topping off” celebration, July 6 and 7 on the front steps of the Government Center at 65 Church Street S.

The “topping off” ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the construction industry. It commemorates the completion of a building’s structure – specifically the placement of the final steel beam.

The ceremony also signifies the first official public introduction to the new building.

It’s a major milestone in the project, which launched in 2018 when County officials, Messer Construction and Silling Architects began holding the first planning sessions, according to Jason Harris, Messer Construction project executive.