41 new driver license examiners to help improve service at DMV offices

ROCKY MOUNT – As part of the effort to improve customer service at driver license offices statewide, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has added 41 new driver license examiner graduates to 32 offices.

The new employees recently graduated from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and participated in a recognition ceremony on Tuesday.

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Arnold Gordon-Bray gave remarks to the graduates and their families in attendance. “What you are doing is so important,” he said. “You’re an overlooked part of a broader team that works every day to keep us safe.”

DMV is working to improve customer service with more examiners, express lines, dedicated road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line make sure they have the appropriate documents.

“These 41 graduates will help fill voids at many driver license offices across North Carolina,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Portia Manley. “These new examiners will span across the state in various offices from Asheville to Wilmington with the one goal of delivering the best customer service of any state agency.”