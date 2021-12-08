41 new driver license examiners to help improve service at DMV offices

ROCKY MOUNT – As part of the effort to improve customer service at driver license offices statewide, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has added 41 new driver license examiner graduates to 32 offices.
The new employees recently graduated from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and participated in a recognition ceremony on Tuesday.
Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Arnold Gordon-Bray gave remarks to the graduates and their families in attendance. “What you are doing is so important,” he said. “You’re an overlooked part of a broader team that works every day to keep us safe.”
DMV is working to improve customer service with more examiners, express lines, dedicated road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line make sure they have the appropriate documents.
“These 41 graduates will help fill voids at many driver license offices across North Carolina,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Portia Manley. “These new examiners will span across the state in various offices from Asheville to Wilmington with the one goal of delivering the best customer service of any state agency.”
The examiners graduated after five weeks of intensive classroom study at DMV locations in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They will take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL ID and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct road tests for new drivers.
The new examiners and their duty stations are: Calvin Adkins, Tarboro; Evelyn Allen, Charlotte North; Katie Billingsley, Diane Shillingford, Salisbury; Jennifer Blackmon, Tammy Norris, Smithfield; Tawana Brackett, Raleigh East; Doreen Brinkley, Charlotte East; Crystal Cain, David Williamston, Winston-Salem South; Samantha Davis, Williamston; Kimberly Dorsey, Kenansville; Matthew Fisher, Susan Horton, Rebecca Stephens, Roger Thompson, Asheville; Sidney Franklin, Oxford; Amanda Fulford, Amanda Hennessey, Jacksonville; Teresa Gilreath, Durham South; Brian Gomez, Jerry Robinson, Diane Smith, Charlotte West; Erin Helton, Hendersonville; Michael Hopkins, Greensboro West; Lawrence Johnson, Shakirah Kirton, Terri Mullen, Huntersville; Evelyn Knight, Rocky Mount; Inez Mixson, Charrone Simons, Monroe; Daniel Parish, Clinton; Shakemma Perkins, Durham East; Quintana Robbs, Greenville; Tammie Shore, Yadkinville; Jacqueline Silver, Wilmington South; Siobhan Small, Cary; Shaniqua Smith, Greensboro East; Phylicia Walden, Lumberton; Kenneth Whittington, Mooresville and Da’Quain Woods, Wilmington North.