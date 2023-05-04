CONCORD — Put together a hospital system, a NASCAR driver and a bank and what do you get? A lot of happy new parents.

Thursday was the fifth month and third day (May 3) and Fifth Third Bank celebrated with Atrium Health and NASCAR driver Chris Buescher by presenting college funds and goody packages for families and their babies.

Babies born at Atrium Health hospitals in the Charlotte area on “Fifth Third Day” received a $1,053 Gift of College® gift card to be used toward a 529 college savings account.

“One of the greatest gifts is knowledge and we hope these contributions toward a college savings account will make a difference in the lives of babies born on Fifth Third Day,” said Lee Fite, regional president of the Carolinas for Fifth Third Bank. “We are proud to celebrate North Carolina Fifth Third Babies and hope this small gesture will kickstart a lifetime of learning and wonderment.”

The new parents also received care packages with a DoorDash gift card and gifts for the baby, including a onesie, milestone blanket and a matchbox version of the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang. A total of 50 babies were born Wednesday in the participating Atrium Health hospitals.

Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Mustang for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, and father to five-month-old Charley, was part of the care package delivery team and greeted some new moms, babies and families on Fifth Third Day.

“In addition to delivering an incredible surprise from Fifth Third Bank today, it was really special to return to Atrium Health Cabarrus, where Emma and I welcomed our daughter last December, and get a chance to thank the labor and delivery nurses. The first few days with a newborn are overwhelming so it was amazing to be able to give the moms and babies a few helpful gifts including a kickstart for college savings.”

Buescher, who lives near Mt. Pleasant with his wife and daughter, was greeted by Wendy, an RN, who was part of the care team when little Charley came into world.

The proud papa pulled out his phone during the joyful reunion to show pictures of Charley, which brought a chorus of “awws” from those who saw the little darling. Wendy and Buescher talked for a few minutes. He asked if she had gotten any chickens and she told him not yet.

Then it was on to visit a family with a new baby.

Little Prestyn Johnson-Neely slept while Buescher talked with mom Danielle “DJ” Johnson and dad James Neely. They were quite happy when the college funds and gift package were presented.

“We are excited to partner with Fifth Third Bank to recognize the babies born on May 3,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician executive and southeast region women’s care service line medical director for Atrium Health. “From family planning to pregnancy to birth, Atrium Health maternity care means our families are supported every step of the way. We are proud to provide our patients with unparalleled care, supporting each patient’s unique needs and backed by the nationally recognized expertise of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.”

The following hospitals hosted Fifth Third Babies in the Charlotte area this year: Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Lincoln, Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health University City, Atrium Health Union and Atrium Health Union West.

Honoring nurses and staff

The event comes just ahead of National Nurses Week and Mother’s Day. Atrium officials use the occasion as a chance to honor and recognize the nurses and teammates who work with babies and families.

“I do believe it is a recognition of our teammates’ hard work across the Atrium Health Greater Charlotte Region. We’re very excited to have (Fifth Third and Buescher) here in Cabarrus County. We have Fifth Third right behind us almost on campus,” said Asha Rodriguez, Atrium Health vice president and facility executive for Cabarrus.

The Wilmar Branch of Fifth Third is just across Church Street from the hospital.

Atrium Health Cabarrus delivers eight to 10 babies a day, according to Stacy Fackler, RN, the assistant vice president for maternity services.

“As big as Cabarrus is, we have the best of both worlds. We have top level services that we provide with a small town feel. We maintain a sense of community,” Fackler said. “We have doctors and nurses who live and work here and take care of their neighbors and our children’s best friends.”

Hundreds of Fifth Third babies

Between Fifth Third Days in 2017 and 2022, the bank has gifted 399 babies with $1,053 to go toward a 529 college savings account, in partnership with Gift of College Inc. The bank has hosted Fifth Third Day Babies in Cincinnati; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Indianapolis. This year, Fifth Third Day babies were celebrated in Charlotte and Louisville.

Fifth Third is extending its Fifth Third Babies gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college savings plan to all our communities with the 5/3 Babies Sweepstakes. Parents can enter to win $1,053 by following and commenting on Fifth Third Bank's TikTok, Facebook and Instagram sweepstakes posts between May 10-29. Five winners will receive a head start on their college savings fund.