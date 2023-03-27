N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill that expands Medicaid Monday, making North Carolina the 40th state to join the federal program. North Carolina becomes the 40th state to expand coverage, which features 90 percent of the cost picked up by the federal government.

“Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will strengthen our mental health system, boost our rural hospitals, support working families and so much more,” said Cooper. “This is a historic step toward a healthier North Carolina that will bring people the opportunity of better health and a better life.”

“This a historic moment that will transform the health and well-being of North Carolina,” said Secretary of Health & Human Services, Kody H. Kinsley. “Medicaid expansion is foundational in improving access to health care in rural areas, for better mental health and for veterans, working adults and their families. For 600,000 people, Medicaid expansion is life changing.”

Expanding Medicaid has been a top priority for Governor Cooper since he took office. Since 2017, he has worked within the confines of state law to begin the expansion of Medicaid, even when Republican legislators sued him in federal court to stop the process. Without Medicaid expansion, North Carolina has missed out on an estimated $521 million each month that could go to improving mental health and helping rural hospitals remain open.

Support and praise is coming in from politicians, business people and non-profit agencies. Most cite help that will be provided to the state’s working poor. Many also point to help it will provide for the state’s hospitals and healthcare providers.

It took 13 years for North Carolina to join the expansion.

“This is a momentous day – North Carolina has finally expanded Medicaid. More than 600,000 North Carolinians will get health insurance, our rural hospitals will get stronger, and thousands of people will get jobs,” said N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Gov. Cooper for leading this long, hard fight to make sure North Carolinians can get good health care, no matter how much they earn. While we can't get back the nearly $40 billion the legislature passed up over the past decade of inaction or the six rural hospitals that shut their doors, we are hopeful that our people and hospitals will be healthier going forward. This is truly a case of better late than never.”

The Chamber's reaction

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus applauded state leaders Monday as a bill that expands Medicaid across North Carolina officially became law.

“After several years of working with our legislative delegation and other chambers throughout the state on this, we are thrilled to see Medicaid expansion happen in North Carolina,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus. “This bill will help 6,000 workers in Cabarrus County who currently fall between the Medicaid gap and the ability to afford healthcare subsidies. We have also seen in other states where Medicaid was expanded, healthcare costs were reduced for small businesses, another priority for The Chamber.”

Closing the health insurance coverage gap for approximately 600,000 individuals in North Carolina is expected to lead to more labor force participation and worker productivity, as covered individuals are more likely to seek preventative care, testing, medication, and mental-health services, leading to reduced rates of absenteeism. Ensuring a healthy workforce has options for affordable health insurance and access to affordable health care is critical to North Carolina’s economy.

Medicaid expansion is projected to drive $2.9 billion in new business and health care activity in North Carolina and add 37,200 new jobs statewide.

Atrium Health pleased

The following is a statement from Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Charlotte-based Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part:

“This is a historic occasion for the people of North Carolina as we celebrate the long-awaited passage of Medicaid expansion. The passage of this monumental legislation will save lives and make health care more affordable and accessible for approximately 600,000 of the most vulnerable residents in our state, in rural and urban communities alike.

“As the largest Medicaid provider in the state, Atrium Health has advocated for Medicaid expansion for many years, on behalf of the patients we serve. We appreciate the partnership with Governor Cooper, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore for their steadfast commitment to overcome obstacles and put the interests of our communities as the highest priority.

“At the heart of it all, this is a big step forward for our entire state that will usher in a healthier tomorrow for all.”

N.C. NAACP’s reaction

N.C. NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell issued the following statement following the historic signing into law of Medicaid Expansion by Gov. Roy Cooper today:

"The North Carolina NAACP celebrates the enactment of the Medicaid expansion in North Carolina today, a long-awaited move that will transform the lives of countless residents, particularly those from marginalized communities.

As a community that suffers from higher rates of chronic health conditions and a greater likelihood of being uninsured, expanding Medicaid will help bridge the gap and ensure equal access to the healthcare Black and Brown North Carolinians need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

This collaborative effort exemplifies the power of unity in overcoming political divides to prioritize the well-being of all North Carolinians. The North Carolina NAACP will continue our steadfast advocacy for healthcare justice and work to ensure the benefits of this expansion reach every corner of our state."

American Heart Association

“North Carolina has made the historic decision to expand Medicaid coverage and ensure more families impacted by heart disease, stroke and other serious health conditions have access to health care,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive of the American Heart Association. “Forty states and the District of Columbia have now prioritized the health of their residents by expanding Medicaid, and we continue to urge the remaining states to follow suit so more people can access needed care to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease.”

“Expanding Medicaid in North Carolina will save so many lives,” said Peg O’Connell, chair of the statewide Care4Carolina coalition and American Heart Association volunteer. “We applaud and celebrate the North Carolina Legislature for recognizing the urgency in expanding Medicaid this year and for ensuring that North Carolinians who have fallen in the coverage gap for so long will now have opportunities to get adequate medical attention they need to treat and prevent heart disease and stroke.”

Until now, many North Carolinians who made too much money for Medicaid and too little money for private insurance were left in a coverage gap, often putting off doctor visits and not being able to afford needed medication. This could lead to untreated risk factors for heart disease and stroke or even death. It is estimated that more than 500,000 citizens would now have access to Medicaid under this legislation.

“A large body of research shows that Medicaid enrollees have far better access to care than the uninsured and are less likely to postpone or go without needed care due to cost. Rates of access to care and satisfaction with care among Medicaid enrollees are comparable to rates for people with private insurance,” said O’Connell. “We also know that Medicaid coverage of low-income pregnant women and children has contributed to dramatic declines in infant, child, and maternal mortality in the U.S.”

Heart disease is a top killer of North Carolinians. For people with risk factors for cardiovascular disease or recovering from heart attack or stroke, access to affordable and adequate health insurance is a matter of life and death. Hundreds of thousands of working families, veterans, and small business owners will be able to have access to high quality, affordable healthcare and get the medication they need to stay healthy.

Closing the coverage gap will also help support rural hospitals and dramatically improve the quality of life for thousands.

American Lung Association

“Eliminating disparities and improving access to quality, affordable healthcare is vital for all, especially for the more than 1.3 million North Carolina residents who currently live with a lung disease like asthma, COPD, or lung cancer,” said Danna Thomson, Director of Advocacy for North Carolina. “The American Lung Association commends North Carolina leaders on this bipartisan effort to close the coverage gap and expand Medicaid.”

“Medicaid expansion provides quality, affordable health coverage to low-income adults. In North Carolina, this equates to 600,000 residents having access to affordable healthcare. Medicaid expansion covers preventive services such as quit smoking treatments, lung cancer screenings for individuals at high risk, and pneumonia and influenza vaccinations. States that expanded Medicaid have seen numerous benefits in expanding access to care, improving health outcomes, and reducing health disparities, including many that directly benefit patients with asthma, COPD and lung cancer.”

Sheriffs see the benefits

The N.C. Sheriffs Association issued a statement praising expansion of Medicaid.

Sheriffs across the state take seriously their responsibility to care for the mental and physical well-being of inmates in their custody. In county jails across North Carolina, both large and small, a significant percentage of inmates are suffering from substance abuse, mental health issues, and physical health issues that should be treated by medical professionals in a medical facility rather than in a county jail.

The Association believes expansion of Medicaid eligibility to this segment of the State’s population will likely reduce the number of individuals who commit crimes often caused by mental or physical health issues or substance abuse issues.

“A healthier population is likely to be less involved in the criminal justice system and end up in jail. Less people in jail means fewer medical expenses being passed on to county taxpayers” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, the Association’s President.

This momentous accomplishment will enhance public safety not only for inmates needing access to healthcare but also for future potential victims of crimes.

Not everybody is happy

Opponents of the bill argued that it doesn’t go far enough to address supply-side problems.

“This course reversal on Medicaid expansion is hugely disappointing,” said Donald Bryson, president of the John Locke Foundation. “[The legislature’s] failure to meaningfully address supply-side problems will only exacerbate the statewide healthcare shortage and drive up wait times and costs for the general public.”

House Bill 76, the bill which authorized the expansion, passed the Senate 44-2.