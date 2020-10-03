A Legal North Star: Erwin Spainhour remembered for his work in and out of court

He'll be remembered for his work with the Boy Scouts. He'll be remembered for his work as an attorney. He'll be remembered for his work as a judge. He is already missed in our community. Erwin Spainhour was a "North Star."

Retired Senior Resident Superior Court Judge William Erwin Spainhour died September 26 due to complications of a traumatic brain injury. He was 77 years old.

Gov. James B. Hunt appointed him to the Superior Court of N.C and he served Cabarrus County from 1997 to 2014 as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 19A. Before his court appointment, Spainhour was in private practice as an attorney for 27 years

Spainhour was in private practice as an attorney for 27 years at Hartsell, Hartsell & Mills P.A., serving as president of the firm from 1983 until he resigned to accept his appointment to the bench.

Clarence Horton, Retired NC Special Judge of the Superior Court wrote a short biography of Spainhour a few years back for the Cabarrus County Bar Association. He said it was hard to encapsulate the professional life of his friend in a single page.