A mother gives four sons a home for the holidays

She and her four sons have lived in apartments for many years and rented a couple houses but have never owned their own.

"They are so excited," Cox-Bradley said about her boys. "They want to ride by it just to make sure it is still standing there."

As part of the program, Cox-Bradley and her oldest son must work hours with Habitat for Humanity. Cox-Bradley said the experience has taught her more about her son.

"Me and my boys have always had a close relationship, but it taught me to understand my 21-year-old a little more because I can see his work ethic," she said. "I feel like doing this with him is teaching us both a lot. It brought us a lot closer."

Cabarrus Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Freeze said she has watched Cox-Bradley emerge through the program and come out with confidence.

"For me, Monslo, is the one I got to talk to the most, just trying to encourage her. She is just so sweet," Freeze said. "We were standing outside of her house, this was months ago. It was just studs and a foundation. She kept looking at it and she said she had so much confidence."

As she went down the path toward becoming a Habitat homeowner, Cox-Bradley found success in the program, even starting her own business.

