A mother gives four sons a home for the holidays

One mom is helping her four sons have a Christmas they've dreamed of for years by being a Habitat Home for the Holidays family.
Monslo Cox-Bradley works as a patient service specialist in an Atrium pediatrics office. When the pandemic first hit earlier in 2020, she, along with millions of other Americans, was furloughed for two weeks. While Cox-Bradley was able to get back to work, she was assigned to work from home and her hours were cut back.
Later Cox-Bradley applied to be a Habitat homeowner. She wanted to set herself and her children up in a better financial situation.
"Over the years, It really has been a struggle, many years living pay check to pay check and not having this. You never want to have your kids see you struggle. You want them to see you smiling, but I am always honest with my children," Cox-Bradley said.
She said that now, at 38 years old, she is finally living comfortably, without living paycheck to paycheck. And while those years were a struggle, they were a good experience.
Now this will be the first house that Cox-Bradley and her sons will own.
"I told my two oldest boys that I was going to get them a home before I die," she said. "I was going to get them a home. That is the best Christmas gift I can give them."
She and her four sons have lived in apartments for many years and rented a couple houses but have never owned their own.
"They are so excited," Cox-Bradley said about her boys. "They want to ride by it just to make sure it is still standing there."
As part of the program, Cox-Bradley and her oldest son must work hours with Habitat for Humanity. Cox-Bradley said the experience has taught her more about her son.
"Me and my boys have always had a close relationship, but it taught me to understand my 21-year-old a little more because I can see his work ethic," she said. "I feel like doing this with him is teaching us both a lot. It brought us a lot closer."
Cabarrus Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Freeze said she has watched Cox-Bradley emerge through the program and come out with confidence.
"For me, Monslo, is the one I got to talk to the most, just trying to encourage her. She is just so sweet," Freeze said. "We were standing outside of her house, this was months ago. It was just studs and a foundation. She kept looking at it and she said she had so much confidence."
As she went down the path toward becoming a Habitat homeowner, Cox-Bradley found success in the program, even starting her own business.
As part of the Habitat homeowner process, Cox -Bradley went through courses at Financial Peace University to gain financial knowledge. She said this left the biggest impact on her life.
"I learned a lot, not only how to build my home or do things around my home. I learned how to save money and make savings," Cox-Bradley said. "Within the first couple of classes — I had two credit cards — I paid them off."
"What really inspired me was, I started my business back in may, in the pandemic," she said. "I was wondering what I could do to bring in extra money."
Mother's day weekend, she opened Reese's Treats, making just chocolate covered strawberries. Since then, her businesses has spread by word of mouth and her Facebook page. Now she makes cheesecake cups, candy apples, pudding cups and fruit parfaits in addition to the strawberries. She even offers free name draws where people can win a treat.
"Once you get a taste you want more," Cox-Bradley said.
Executive Director Freeze said the Habitat crew has already received a taste.
"We opened our office back up after the Fourth of July and she came in a month later and brought us all some treats she made," Freeze said. "It was really sweet and she was just so thankful for the opportunity."
Starting Reese's Treats was a dream come true, but she wants more.
"I love to cook. I love to eat. So I have always wanted to start my own restaurant. But after starting the treats, I want to get a food truck," she said. "If there is something out there that I want, I am going out there and getting it. COVID or anything else is going to stop me."
Freeze, executive director, said she admires Cox-Bradley's tenacity.
"It is just amazing to me how hard our families work," Freeze said.
By opening Reese's Treats and paying off her credit cards, Cox-Bradley was able to save enough for the remainder of her future home down payment.
Now that she has more financial security, Cox-Bradley is looking toward the future. She says she wants to give her boys new experiences.
She said her boys have only ever been to the beach or the mountains.
"I feel like every child should experience Disney. I want to take them out of the country for them to see what is out there," she said. "That is something they have never done before."
She wants to offer her sons new experiences to broaden their horizons.
"There is so much more to this world," she said. "I want to show them, just so they know whatever situation they are in there are other places they can be."