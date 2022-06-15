AAA Offers “Hot Tips” for Motorists

CHARLOTTE – With a heat wave expected to continue across the Carolinas over the next several days, AAA urges motorists to be cautious while driving in extreme heat.

“The inside of a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “It’s critical that motorists take precaution and not underestimate the risks of excessive heat. Performing basic safety checks before you hit the road, as well as being vigilant with children and pets are both key.”

AAA provides the following safety tips to help keep children safe:

• Never leave children unattended in a vehicle, even if the windows are open or the air conditioning is running.

• Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle. Teach children that a vehicle is not an appropriate hiding spot in hide-and-seek.

• Lock vehicle doors and the trunk even in driveways and garages, and keep keys out of children's reach.

• Before locking a vehicle and walking away, make it a habit to always check the front and back seats.

• Those who normally drop a child off at a babysitter or daycare should ask the caregiver to call if the child doesn’t arrive as expected.

• Put a purse, wallet or cellphone in the back seat. This way, individuals are reminded to look in the back seat before leaving the vehicle. People can also keep a stuffed animal in a child's car seat. When the child is with you, move it to the front seat as a reminder that the child is in the back.

• If a child or pet is seen alone in a locked car, call 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

• Increased temperatures in a vehicle can also place pets at risk. Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open. Even on nice days, a vehicle can quickly reach a temperature that puts a pet in danger.

AAA recommends that motorists address these five key areas to help maintain their vehicle during high temperatures:

Battery

• Securely mount the battery in place to minimize vibration.

• Clean any corrosive buildup from the battery terminals and cable clamps.

• Ensure the clamps are tight enough that they will not move.

• If a car’s battery is more than three years old, it’s a good idea to have it tested by a trained technician to determine how much longer it will last. The test can be performed at any AAA Approved Auto Repair facility, or AAA members can request a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician come to them and test their battery free of charge. Should the battery need replacement, the technician can usually replace it on location. For more information about the AAA Mobile Battery Service visit AAA.com/Battery.

Engine Coolant

• Have the system flushed and the coolant replaced periodically as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

• Consult the owner’s manual to determine the service interval appropriate for a vehicle.

• Inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, soft spots or other signs of poor condition.

• Replace worn parts.

Tires

• Check tires when a car has not been driven recently.

• Inflate tires to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer — not the number molded into the tire sidewall.

• Inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.

Engine Fluids

• Check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels.

• If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

Air Conditioning

