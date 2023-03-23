CHARLOTTE – Spring break is set to be one of the busiest in years, according to a recent report from AAA. This year, 32% of North Carolinians are gearing up to take a spring break trip and 61% of North Carolina travelers plan to take a road trip. With the roads expected to be more crowded the next few weeks, AAA urges travelers to practice safe driving habits. That starts with ensuring your vehicle is ready for the road.

“We want spring breakers to spend more time at their destination and less time on the roadside, so we’re encouraging all drivers to complete a pre-trip inspection before they travel,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Some of the most common roadside issues we see, like tire and battery related issues, could likely be prevented with a pre-trip vehicle inspection.”

AAA Tips to help avoid car trouble

• Check Your tires – At minimum, AAA recommends checking your tires once a month and before taking a long trip. Inspect all four tires, including the spare tire if your vehicle has one. Pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tire tread depth.

• Check your battery – If your engine is slow to start or your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life. The average battery life is typically 3-5 years. Visit a AAA Car Care Center or Approved Auto Repair Facility for a battery check.

• Listen to and feel the brakes – If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your vehicle to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection.

• Top off engine oil and other fluids – Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual.

• Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner – Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time. If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades. Ensure there is adequate washer fluid.

• Replenish emergency kit supplies – AAA recommends keeping a well-stocked emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a flashlight and extra fresh batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.

• Find a AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility near you by visiting AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Safe driving tips

Preparing your vehicle is one thing. It’s also important that drivers are personally ready to focus on the road. AAA provides the following safe driving habits, as a reminder for drivers:

Watch your speed – For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Be sure to drive the speed limit and lower your speed if conditions warrant.

Watch the road – Distracted drivers kill thousands of people every year. Taking eyes off the road for more than two seconds, doubles the risk of a crash. Potential distractions include cell phone use, eating, drinking, or interacting with other passengers. Focusing on the road enables drivers to spot and avoid potential hazards that could otherwise lead to a crash.

Rest up – Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving. AAA recommends drivers get plenty of rest before a big road trip. During a drive, take breaks every 100 miles or two hours. Motorists should pull over if they find themselves getting tired.

Drive Sober – Drugs and alcohol negatively impact the important brain functions needed for driving safely: judgement, motor skills, memory, and reaction time. AAA urges everyone to avoid driving after ingesting any substance that could impair their ability to drive.