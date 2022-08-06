 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accident damages bridge in Concord

  • Updated
Road closed

Repairs on the bridge on Old Airport Road are expected to take until Aug. 24.

 NCDOT photo

CONCORD – The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed the bridge on Old Airport Road over Coldwater Creek for maintenance work.

An overnight crash Friday caused damage to a section of the bridge rail. NCDOT bridge maintenance crews closed the bridge earlier today due to safety concerns. The bridge will remain closed until repairs are complete, currently anticipated to be Aug. 24.

During the closure, drivers should use Branchview/N.C. 3 and N.C. 49 as alternate routes. Drivers should remain alert and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Cabarrus Avenue reopens

NCDOT completed work on the Irish Buffalo Creek bridge and reopened Cabarrus Avenue near the roundabout near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Crews completed their full-depth bridge repairs and Cabarrus Avenue W. is now open to all traffic, City of Concord said in a social media post Friday.

The bridge had been closed for several days.

