After 50 years and 30,000 patients Jim Miller retires

CONCORD – After 50 years as a physical therapist, the past 38 of which he has owned his own independent practice, Jim Miller is taking his shingle down and retiring.
Miller recently talked about how he came to be a physical therapist. The path that led him here was not clearly marked early in his life.
“In high school, I was a good enough basketball player to play competitively, but my grades were not good enough to go to college.”
Instead, he joined the Navy and served from 1962 to 1966. By chance he was trained as a corpsman – a Navy medic.
“I was 18 when I went into the military and it was exactly what I needed.”
He started out making beds, then advanced to giving shots, hanging IV bags, and working in the intensive care unit. Over time he was trained as a Navy surgical technician.
The Navy medical experience didn't directly correlate to a post military medical career, so he had to start from square one. He was humbled to find himself cleaning toilets in a Veterans' Administration hospital in his first civilian job.
Soon, however, fate would play a hand in leading him to St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he met his mentor Don Wortley. Wortley happened to be president of the American Physical Therapy Association at the time.
Miller uses his old friend's name as a verb, saying he hadn't been so much mentored by the physical therapist, as he was “Wortley'ed.”
“Wortley steered me directly into physical therapy.”
Miller became part of the first graduating class of the physical therapy department at the University of Utah in 1971. He worked for Wortley while he went to school.
He is philosophical looking back on it. He never had a specific career plan, he said. He just went where life took him.
“I became a physical therapist because I could do it. It somehow suited me.”
Because his mentor was a private practitioner, Miller said, “I was programmed to work in my own business.”
Miller is from Washington State, but his family moved around a good bit as he was growing up because his father was in civil service working for the government. Miller continued on the move as an adult until he landed in Concord.
Here he started out working for the former Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, now Atrium Health Cabarrus. Bob Wall was a hospital administrator then, and Miller said he owes Wall a debt of gratitude.
He worked at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital for just under 10 years before he went to work with Frank Sellers and his partners at Cabarrus Orthopedic Clinic. That was in January of 1980, and by July of 1983 they let him buy the physical therapy arm of the practice.
“They really supported me into going into business for myself,” he said.
He didn't go it alone, though. He met his wife, Laurie, who had just graduated physical therapy assistant school, and they took the plunge into private practice together.
It was 25 years ago that Jennifer Hill joined the practice right out of high school as an office assistant. You could say that Miller “Wortley'ed” Hill over the years. It took awhile. He encouraged her to go to school. Instead, she got married and had a family.
When her children grew up, she finally took Miller's advice and got a four-year degree. She just completed her schooling and in the fall will start a second chapter of her work life teaching career and technical education at West Cabarrus High School.
“The fact that she put herself through school to become a teacher is one of the highlights of my career,” Miller said.
Between having Hill and Laurie Miller by his side, his business couldn't help but succeed. “I have been surrounded by people who have given me breaks,” he said. “My contemporaries in private practice have never had anyone as smart as these two working with them.”
Laurie Miller said she and Hill were calculating recently how many patients had been cared for at Cabarrus Physical Therapy. “We were at 24,000 when we stopped producing paper records. By now we are probably at 30,000 patients.”
Laurie said one of her husband's gifts is that he's a storyteller, and he could nearly always get his patients to laugh through at least some of their pain while under Jim's care.
He said he felt blessed to have worked with so many great patients in their recovery journeys. He relished watching them improve after surgery or injury.
“You start with a patient at a certain place, and you tell them where they will end up, and then they get there.” Often the patients have even surprised themselves, he said.
Miller is a humble man, but he takes great pride in the fact that he has been able to succeed in running his own business.
Because he has always been outside of the hospital/corporate medicine system, it was never a given that doctors would refer patients to him. The fact that physicians thought highly enough of his work to keep sending him clients over the years has been incredibly gratifying, he said.
Medicine has changed a lot over Miller's career.
“When I became a physical therapist, doctors were doctors and hospitals were hospitals. Now hospitals are corporations and physicians are working for the corporation.”
He said he's happy he followed Wortley's path.
“I'm glad I decided I would take a chance on my own abilities.”
In his last days at the office he had visits from friends and former patients who stopped by to wish him well.
Bonta Kee and Sandy Prevette were his physical therapy assistants when he worked at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, and they were among those who popped in and had a photo made with their old pal.
On Thursday as he was moving the last of his equipment out of his office, a doctor's office called to refer another patient. They'd have to be seen elsewhere, Laurie Miller told them. Jim Miller is retired.