After 50 years and 30,000 patients Jim Miller retires

“They really supported me into going into business for myself,” he said.

He didn't go it alone, though. He met his wife, Laurie, who had just graduated physical therapy assistant school, and they took the plunge into private practice together.

It was 25 years ago that Jennifer Hill joined the practice right out of high school as an office assistant. You could say that Miller “Wortley'ed” Hill over the years. It took awhile. He encouraged her to go to school. Instead, she got married and had a family.

When her children grew up, she finally took Miller's advice and got a four-year degree. She just completed her schooling and in the fall will start a second chapter of her work life teaching career and technical education at West Cabarrus High School.

“The fact that she put herself through school to become a teacher is one of the highlights of my career,” Miller said.

Between having Hill and Laurie Miller by his side, his business couldn't help but succeed. “I have been surrounded by people who have given me breaks,” he said. “My contemporaries in private practice have never had anyone as smart as these two working with them.”