Aircraft collapses at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, no injuries
Aircraft collapses at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, no injuries

  • Updated
Concord Padgett Regional Airport

An aircraft collapsed at Concord Padgett Regional Airport Tuesday morning. 

 Image courtesy of WBTV

CONCORD, NC -  An aircraft collapsed while landing at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Tuesday Morning. 

Today at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport a Mooney single-engine aircraft collapsed on landing. There was one pilot and no passengers on board the aircraft. Officials have confirmed there are no injuries. 

The runway was then closed for 1-3 hours.

City of Concord Police and Fire are on the scene, as well as airport operations personnel. 

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified. The next update will be provided at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

