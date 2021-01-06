Amazon facility evacuated after employee passes out due to carbon monoxide leak

KANNAPOLIS — One person was transported to the hospital after the fire department responded to a call for medical assistance Tuesday night at the Amazon facility on NC 73.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Kannapolis Fire responded to a call to the facility, and upon arrival, found one person who had passed out due to exposure to carbon monoxide, according to a report from the City.

That person was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus, but no other information is available at this time on their condition.

“In an abundance of caution the entire Amazon facility was evacuated,” Kannapolis Director of Communications Annette Privette Keller said in a statement. “Amazon officials are working to identify and eliminate the cause of the leak.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details.