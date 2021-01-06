 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amazon facility evacuated after employee passes out due to carbon monoxide leak
View Comments
top story

Amazon facility evacuated after employee passes out due to carbon monoxide leak

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — One person was transported to the hospital after the fire department responded to a call for medical assistance Tuesday night at the Amazon facility on NC 73.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Kannapolis Fire responded to a call to the facility, and upon arrival, found one person who had passed out due to exposure to carbon monoxide, according to a report from the City.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That person was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus, but no other information is available at this time on their condition.

“In an abundance of caution the entire Amazon facility was evacuated,” Kannapolis Director of Communications Annette Privette Keller said in a statement. “Amazon officials are working to identify and eliminate the cause of the leak.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Upside-Down Jellyfish Arrival at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts