Angel Tree Stocking workshop coming Aug. 15-17 at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program.

The workshop will take place over 3 days: setup on Monday, August 15th, which involves sorting donated and purchased items by appropriate age group, and stuffing the items into stockings on Tuesday the 16th and Wednesday the 17th.

Workshops all days begin at 9:30 a.m. Come whichever days you are available! Even if you can only help for an hour at a time, that would be great! This is a great opportunity for existing and prospective members, or individuals interested in making a contribution of time to a

good cause, to meet and interact while accomplishing a worthwhile goal. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children and seniors in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.

The workshop will be held in the lower level of the Salvation Army main office at 216 Patterson Avenue SE, Concord, North Carolina 28025. Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, we request that all participants wear masks. Please note that donations of stocking stuffers for all age groups are always appreciated.