Apartments, Dunkin’ and dental office first in Farmington

Some of the first construction in the Farmington development that straddles the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line in Harrisburg is set to begin construction soon.

MPV Properties (“MPV”) and Woodfield Development (“Woodfield”) this week announced the completion of the sale of approximately 14 acres of land at Farmington, a master-planned development situated off I-485’s Rocky River Road exit.

The land is slated for 275 luxury apartments and a clubhouse to be developed by Woodfield.

“We are excited to bring our luxury product to the Farmington community. Residents will enjoy the proximity to entertainment, shopping, dining and medical offices convenient to where they live,” said Chad Hagler, Development Partner with Woodfield. The first units are expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2022.

This announcement comes as commercial development at Farmington commences. The new Farmington Ridge Parkway is well underway and will soon connect Rocky River Road with Caldwell Road on the north border of the project. The Parkway will feature an active Town Center component at the roundabout that will include restaurants, shops and amenities focused around an active neighborhood park.

