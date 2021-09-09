 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apartments, Dunkin’ and dental office first in Farmington
0 Comments
top story

Apartments, Dunkin’ and dental office first in Farmington

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Woodfield apartments

A rendering of Woodfield’s luxury apartments and clubhouse.

 Courtesy of Woodfield

Some of the first construction in the Farmington development that straddles the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line in Harrisburg is set to begin construction soon.

MPV Properties (“MPV”) and Woodfield Development (“Woodfield”) this week announced the completion of the sale of approximately 14 acres of land at Farmington, a master-planned development situated off I-485’s Rocky River Road exit.

The land is slated for 275 luxury apartments and a clubhouse to be developed by Woodfield.

“We are excited to bring our luxury product to the Farmington community. Residents will enjoy the proximity to entertainment, shopping, dining and medical offices convenient to where they live,” said Chad Hagler, Development Partner with Woodfield. The first units are expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2022.

This announcement comes as commercial development at Farmington commences. The new Farmington Ridge Parkway is well underway and will soon connect Rocky River Road with Caldwell Road on the north border of the project. The Parkway will feature an active Town Center component at the roundabout that will include restaurants, shops and amenities focused around an active neighborhood park.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington progress

This map shows construction progress at Farmington as of August.

In addition, site work is progressing on the outparcels at the entrance to Farmington, with negotiations ongoing with many brand name users.

Some have likened Farmington to the Birkdale mixed-use development in Huntersville.

MPV is in the permitting process with its first 12,000-square-foot commercial multi-tenant building that will front on Rocky River Road. Heartland Dental has executed the first lease within this building, and several more are soon to follow, including Dunkin’.

Robbie Adams and Joey Morganthall are in charge of leasing the retail in the center, George Macon is leasing the medical office and office spaces, and Mike Chatham is managing the sale of the hotel site. Justin Holofchak and Jim Merrifield represented the seller in this transaction.

For more information about Farmington, visit FarmingtonRockyRiver.com.

Farmington aerial

Much of the Farmington site has been graded, and construction of the Woodfield projects can begin soon.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts