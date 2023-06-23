Arkevious Armstrong is many things: A father, businessman, life coach, community leader, author and motivational speaker.

He also is a big kid at heart, something he has repeatedly shown during the youth summer program he organized in the Logan community, which began this week.

Whether playing basketball with the kids or playfully talking smack, Armstrong always has the biggest smile on his face.

The program is part of Step Up To Leadership, an organization Armstrong, 42, created ten years ago to help youth and young adults improve their self-image and become the best versions of themselves.

A total of 28 teenagers between the ages of 12-17, most from Cabarrus County, are taking part in the program, the second year it’s been offered in Concord.

The summer program lasts eight weeks and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. This year’s theme is about self-discovery and involves team-building activities, educational sessions and field trips, including camping and going to Carowinds and the Whitewater Center.

"We're going to learn, but we're going to have fun too," he said.

As someone who struggled with addiction and spent years in prison, SUTL represents a lifeline for Armstrong. It’s something of a second chance for Armstrong to make the most of his life.

“I tell them my whole youthful years were taken away,” he told the Independent Tribune, on a short walk Wednesday morning from the Logan Technology Center to the Logan Multi-Purpose Center to play basketball. “I have that youthful spirit in me because I never got that opportunity when I was a kid.”

An organization like SUTL would have greatly benefited Armstrong and possibly even changed the trajectory of his life.

“It would have given me an outlet to be more social and to express myself and my emotions and my feelings,” he said.

Finding hope amidst the darkness

Originally from Gaston County, Armstrong’s childhood was anything but easy, as he faced physical abuse from his parents, who were drug addicts.

Shy and introverted, he struggled around other people—especially those who had stable and supportive families.

“I witnessed a lot of other kids had a supportive father or a supportive mother in the household, but I did not have that,” he said.

Armstrong began using and selling drugs at an early age and throughout his teenage years he cycled in and out of group homes and the foster system.

“I used drugs to cope with a lot of the pain and the trauma that I had already experienced,” he said.

He had 17 mug shots before he was 20 years old, including an attempted murder charge, according to a 2019 WBTV story.

“Going to school wasn’t going to keep the lights on,” he told the news station. “So, you’re either going to go out and commit a crime, sell drugs or rob or do something to survive.”

Having spent much of his teenage and young adult years behind bars, Armstrong’s life changed in 2005, when he began attending church services for the first time and discovered Jesus Christ.

“God did his thing through me,” he said.

It was at that point that the lightbulb went off and Armstrong realized the many trials and tribulations he’d encountered could be used in the service of helping young people avoid similar mistakes.

“Everything you went through as a young kid; everything that you experienced; everything that caused pain; everything that you took in, you held onto, you soaked in, now I need you to understand, to give other young boys hope,” Armstrong said.

“What does hope look like? You are it,” he recalled telling himself.

With the understanding that he could change people’s lives for the better and be a light in the world, Armstrong knew he needed to be a different person once he left prison.

“I can’t go back out the same way I came in,” he said.

After receiving his GED in prison and taking several vocational classes, Armstrong received a business degree from Strayer University once he got out and is currently working to pursue his master’s degree.

Since creating SUTL in 2013, Armstrong, who has written two books and travels the world as a motivational speaker, has impacted more than 2,000 young people throughout the greater Charlotte area.

He has worked with young people inside the Mecklenburg County Jail and his organization offers therapy and counseling for those who need it.

SUTL has been active in four counties and 10 schools, Armstrong said.

He also has his own YouTube channel, with close to 300 videos and more than 1,000 subscribers.

“Everything I went through has a huge influence on my approach and how I teach,” he said.

How the kids see Armstrong

Though the summer program has just started, Armstrong has already made key connections with the kids. Some of them can relate to what Armstrong has gone through in his life.

“I like Mr. Armstrong because he’s been through some of the things I’ve been through, including being in group homes and learning from different group homes,” said 15-year-old Bradley Blackmore.

“He’s a really cool guy,” Blackmore continued, noting he appreciates his competitive spirit. “I like being competitive because that’s just in my nature.”

Armstrong said he remembers his first conversation with Blackmore, who told him they both had “similar paths.”

“They relate to people who can relate to them,” Armstrong said about the kids.

Jonathan Banos, 12, was not sure what to expect, as this was his first summer program. He felt completely at ease though, once he met Armstrong.

“He is very welcoming,” Banos said. Going back the second day, “it doesn’t make it hard or stressful because everybody just knows you.”

Many of the kids who spoke with the Independent Tribune mentioned how the program was a great way to get out of the house and meet new people.

“I enjoyed the socializing and the activeness of the group,” said 16-year-old Cobe Henry, especially meeting new people and playing basketball.

Armstrong’s active presence in the Logan community was a big factor in 13-year-old Kamau Howie taking part in the camp.

“Me and my brother were playing basketball in Logan and he just came and gave us a flier” about the camp, Howie said. They told their father, who signed them both up.

Howie said Armstrong is funny and loves to laugh. He sometimes “talks junk but cannot back it up,” Howie joked. “You have to be real careful because if you talk junk but can’t back it up, you can’t talk junk at all.”

Armstrong, to his credit, laughingly takes it all in stride.

"Building that morale, and that competitiveness on a friendly and respectful level, it builds that bond and relationship with these young boys," he said.

Striving to make a difference

Rod Goodall, director of Community Engagement at Scott Clark Toyota, first met Armstrong in 2021 and immediately hit it off, as both bonded over their shared love of fishing.

Armstrong has introduced several of his kids to Goodall, through a nonprofit Goodall helped created called Riley’s Catch, which “challenges students to build greater character, stronger minds and bigger faith through fishing and the outdoors,” according to its website.

At least two SUTL kids have gone on to become professional fishermen, who compete in tournaments, Armstrong said.

Goodall, a sponsor of the summer program, has seen firsthand Armstrong’s ability to connect with young people.

“That’s really what Arkevious does, he builds relationships with these kids,” Goodall said. “Because unless you have that, they just don’t trust you.”

When asked how Armstrong has been so successful in forming connections with young kids, Goodall mentioned his personal history.

“He’s lived life,” Goodall said. “So his story resonates with a lot of kids because it’s genuine, it’s real and he’s like ‘How you show up is how you show up.’ He’s coming to the table wanting to help these kids and pouring everything he’s got into it.”

Seeing Armstrong’s drive and passion to improve the lives of young people has inspired many of the college-age mentors who help with the summer camp, such as 23-year-old Tomminique Crank, Jr.

“It motivates and encourages me to be the best that I can be,” Prank said, noting he’s blessed to be assisting Armstrong with the summer program.

Armstrong, who has lived in Concord for three years, is the father of four daughters. But, in a way, he has helped raise many more kids.

“In some type of way, there’s going to be some men that I’m going to come across that need that father figure,” he said. “There’s going to be some men that I’m going to come across that need that male presence.”