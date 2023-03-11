The Stanly Arts Guild is offering an art scholarship to be awarded in June 2023 to a high school senior or a college freshman enrolled in a visual arts or arts education program.

To be eligible, applicants may be a resident of Stanly or adjoining county (Anson, Cabarrus, Montgomery, Rowan or Union Counties). A total of $1000 will be paid directly to the college in attendance of the scholarship winner.

Applications are due to Stanly Arts Guild by May 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. Applications may be picked up at the Stanly Arts Guild, 330-C North Second Street, Albemarle, NC, or be found online at www.stanlyartsguild.com.

For more information contact Carole Poplin, Scholarship Coordinator, at 704 438-4644.