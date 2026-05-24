Top Story Spotlight Coca-Cola 600 week gives fans unique opportunities behind the scenes Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune May 24, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Fans get to see a jack demonstration. Andrew Phillips/Special to the Independent Tribune This fan got a souvenir during his visit. Andrew Phillips/Special to the Independent Tribune Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune NASCAR legends Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs expressed their thoughts and admiration for Kyle Busch on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Busch passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2026. kAm|6>@C:2= s2J (66<6?5 :? r232CCFD r@F?EJ :D <?@H? 7@C @?6 E9:?8] }p$rp# 92D CF? E96 r@42\r@=2 e__ 96C6 @? 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Andrew Phillips/Special to the Independent Tribune Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm#2?5J v:C@FI 2?5 9:D H:76 H6C6 96C6 7C@> $E] r2E96C:?6’D[ ~?E2C:@] %96J 42>6 5@H? 7@C E96 C246[ 3FE E96J H6C6 2=D@ 96C6 E@ G:D:E E96:C D@?[ #2?5J[ yC] w6 H@C<D 2D 2 >6492?:4 2E %C24<9@FD6 2?5 D2JD E96 C246 E62> H2D 2D 6I4:E65 E@ @A6? :ED D9@A 2D E96 72?D H6C6]k^Am kAm“xE’D ECF=J 2>2K:?8[ 9@?6DE=J] %96 72?D 2C6 `__ A6C46?E 2== :?[ 2?5 :E’D C62==J 8@@5 E@ 36 23=6 E@ D9@H E96 D9@A @77 2?5 D9@H @FC H@C< @77] (6 AFE @FC 962CED 2?5 D@F=D :?E@ :E]”k^AmkAmu2>:=J :D 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 E96 DA@CE] x? 724E[ 7@C 72?D[ E96 DA@CE D66>D =:<6 @?6 72>:=J] pE #uz #24:?8[ q=2<6 rC255@4< H2=<65 E9C@F89 E96 E62> >FD6F>] (:E9 9:> H6C6 9:D >@E96C[ p>36C 2?5 9:D 8C2?5>@E96C] %96 72>:=J :D 7C@> }@CE9 %6I2D 2?5 92D 2EE6?565 6G6CJ C246 2E %6I2D |@E@C $A665H2J D:?46 a_`a] %9C66 J62CD 28@[ E96J DE2CE65 4@>:?8 E@ r92C=@EE6] %96J D2J 72? 52JD 2C6 2 8C62E H2J E@ 4@??64E H:E9 3@E9 E96 E62>D 2?5 @E96C 72?D]k^Am kAm“(6 42>6 96C6 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? a_ac[ 2?5 H6 >256 D@>6 7C:6?5D @FE 96C6[ 2?5 D@ ?@H H6 >66E FA E@86E96C 6G6CJ J62C]” p>36C rC255@4< D2:5]k^Am The Craddock family looks at a display of photos from the past. Andrew Phillips/Special to the Independent Tribune kAm“xE’D C62==J ?:46 E@ 4@>6 324< 2?5 92G6 E92E 72>:=J9@@5] xE’D C62==J H@?56C7F=[” q=2<6 25565]k^AmkAmy24< #@FD49 :D 2 AC@F5 A2A2 @7 E96 }p$rp# 4@>>F?:EJ] w6’D 366? :? E96 DA@CE 7@C 2=>@DE c_ J62CD 2?5 92D 2=>@DE b__ H:?D 2D 2 42C @H?6C] sFC:?8 #uz 72? 52J[ 96 C@56 2C@F?5 :? 2 8@=7 42CE[ >:?8=:?8 H:E9 72?D] w6 2=D@ D:8?65 2FE@8C2A9D 2?5 2?DH6C65 BF6DE:@?D]k^Am Legendary NASCAR owner Jack Rousch (white shirt) holds court during an appearance this week. Andrew Phillips/Special to the Independent Tribune kAmxE’D E96 <:?5 @7 2446DD E92E :D 4@>>@?A=246 :? }p$rp#[ 3FE ?@E :? 2?J @E96C DA@CED =628F6D] x7 J@F’C6 2 r2C@=:?2 !2?E96CD[ r92C=@EE6 w@C?6ED[ @C r2C@=:?2 wFCC:42?6D 72?[ J@F 42? 46CE2:?=J 4966C @? E96 E62>] *@F >2J 6G6? 36 23=6 E@ >66E 2 A=2J6C @C EH@] w@H6G6C[ J@F H:== ?@E 86E 2 492?46 E@ E6== E96 @H?6C 6I24E=J 9@H 96 D9@F=5 CF? 9:D E62>] }p$rp# ?@E @?=J 2==@HD E92E[ 3FE H6=4@>6D :E] %92E’D H92E >2<6D :E DA64:2= :? E96 DA@CED H@C=5[ 2?5 >@C6 =:<6 2 72>:=J E92? 2?JE9:?8 6=D6]k^Am kAm“(6 2=C625J =@G6 E96 C24:?8 2E>@DA96C6[ 3FE E96 724E E92E E96J’C6 D@ @A6?[ :E >2<6D FD 92AAJ 2?5 >2<6D FD 766= D66? 2?5 H6=4@>6”[ rC255@4< D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story PHOTOS: Fans enjoy activities at Cabarrus race shops The Coca-Cola 600 week represents a homecoming for most of the NASCAR teams based in Cabarrus County and nearby. 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