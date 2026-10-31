Top Story Spotlight Concord plants 577 trees at city facilities in 2026 as part of canopy expansion City of Concord Oct 31, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 City Manager Lloyd Payne, left, and Mayor Steve Morris plant a Sweetgum tree at Caldwell Park for the local 2026 Arbor Day. City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City of Concord The city of Concord continues to add to its tree canopy through the annual Arbor Day observance and tree planting, recognizing the important role trees play in creating healthy, vibrant neighborhoods.kAm%9:D J62C[ |2J@C $E6G6 |@CC:D 2?5 r:EJ |2?286C {=@J5 !2J?6 46=63C2E65 r@?4@C5’D pC3@C s2J 3J A=2?E:?8 2 w2AA:52K6 $H66E8F> EC66 2E E96 ?6H=J C6?@G2E65 r2=5H6== !2C<] %9:D G2C:6EJ @7 $H66E8F> EC66 :D D665=6DD 2?5 H:== 8C@H E@ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J e_ 766E E2==] x? 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