Ball Corporation to invest $383 million in Concord’s new beverage production hub

CONCORD — Global aluminum beverage packaging company Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL), will create 220 new jobs in Cabarrus County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $383.8 million to join Red Bull and Rauch’s beverage manufacturing hub in Concord.
Together, these three companies will invest over $1 billion in Cabarrus County by 2027, creating more than 600 jobs at an overall average wage of $57,393.
Headquartered in Colorado, Ball Corporation is a global leader in supplying recyclable aluminum packaging for beverages and aerosols. Since its start in 1880, the company has grown to more than 60 production facilities and 21,500 employees around the globe. Ball will manufacture aluminum cans for Red Bull and other customers in a new, 800,000-square-foot state-of-the-art operation.
Ball’s average annual salary for all new positions is $70,555, creating an annual payroll impact of more than $15.5 million per year. Cabarrus County’s overall average annual wage is $41,255.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ball Corporation – a company with an impressive 141-year-old history – to Concord,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “Their partnership with Red Bull and Rauch further enhances the diverse opportunities and high-quality jobs available to our residents. The synergy between these companies will invigorate the former Philip Morris property for years to come and attract even further investments and development in the future.”
“Ball Corporation is Americana,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “The company is recognized for innovation and strong support of communities where they operate. All that falls in line with our values and gives way to a promising, mutually beneficial investment.”
Ball’s expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) recently approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 220 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,084,000 spread over 12 years.
Cabarrus County and the City of Concord will conduct public hearings next month regarding performance-based property tax grants on increased tax value. The grants are funded by a percentage of new taxes generated by the grant recipient and are not awarded until the recipient meets continual performance goals and pays their taxes in full.
The Cabarrus EDC collaborated with the following organizations to locate the beverage campus in Concord: Cabarrus County, City of Concord, North Carolina General Assembly, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina Railroad Company, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Water & Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy.
History of “Project Aquamarine”
Cabarrus EDC officials first began talks on the project – codenamed Project Aquamarine – in August 2020. Throughout the year since, the group maintained contact with company officials, addressing utility demand, infrastructure needs, incentives, traffic impact and more, Castrodale said.
On July 13, Governor Cooper visited Concord to announce that Red Bull and Rauch are partnering to construct a state-of-the-art 2 million-square-foot beverage production hub at The Grounds at Concord – site of the former Philip Morris plant.
The campus will join other ventures at The Grounds at Concord, including Carvana and GoldenHome. Even after the new development, over 1,000 acres remain available on the property.