Ball Corporation to invest $383 million in Concord’s new beverage production hub

CONCORD — Global aluminum beverage packaging company Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL), will create 220 new jobs in Cabarrus County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $383.8 million to join Red Bull and Rauch’s beverage manufacturing hub in Concord.

Together, these three companies will invest over $1 billion in Cabarrus County by 2027, creating more than 600 jobs at an overall average wage of $57,393.

Headquartered in Colorado, Ball Corporation is a global leader in supplying recyclable aluminum packaging for beverages and aerosols. Since its start in 1880, the company has grown to more than 60 production facilities and 21,500 employees around the globe. Ball will manufacture aluminum cans for Red Bull and other customers in a new, 800,000-square-foot state-of-the-art operation.

Ball’s average annual salary for all new positions is $70,555, creating an annual payroll impact of more than $15.5 million per year. Cabarrus County’s overall average annual wage is $41,255.