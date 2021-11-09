Bank of America commits $1 million to new main library in Uptown Charlotte

The new library is also an integral part of the Charlotte Uptown community and ties to the North Tryon Vision Plan and the Mecklenburg County 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Plan. In addition to this most recent $1 million commitment, Bank of America has supported the corridor where the new Main Library will be built by donating land that is now part of this overall project. This site is located on the current 7th & Tryon redevelopment project, which will provide a refurbished McGlohon Theatre, affordable housing, retail and other community amenities.

“We are so grateful for Bank of America’s investment in the New Main Library. The Library has been fortunate to be the recipient of the Bank’s generous support and leadership for decades and we look forward to partnering on this special space for those who are new to our community. If you are from anywhere in Mecklenburg county or the state or visiting with us from other parts of the world, our New Main Library will provide access to essential resources for personal growth and learning and to connect with our community,” says Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s CEO and Chief Librarian, Marcellus Turner. “An investment in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is an investment in a strong community, and we couldn’t be more grateful to Bank of America for believing and joining us in our mission and to support our community.”