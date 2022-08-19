Barber-Scotia College - Past, present and future

EDITOR'S NOTE: Councilman J.C. McKenzie, a retired electrical contractor, has served on the Concord City Council for five years. He has co-chaired with former Councilwoman Ella Mae Small the Barber-Scotia Community Task Force for three years. He is sharing his knowledge of Barber-Scotia with the sincere hope that one day Barber-Scotia may again be a center of pride for all of Concord.

Councilman McKenzie does not write on behalf of the City Council or the Barber-Scotia Community Task Force, but shares his personal experiences and reflections.

In the heart of downtown Concord, on 23 acres of land, exists an historic institution that once brought hope and honor to African Americans and all residents in Concord and our region: Barber-Scotia College. The school was a cornerstone of downtown Concord.

Students from around our country and world were prepared for future careers, faculty and staff blessed our wider community in multiple ways, the buildings graced our streets, and the local economy thrived. Neighbors were proud to be in the shadow of the college.

Today, no students are being trained, the property appears blighted, seven of the 15 buildings are deemed unoccupiable, and the neighboring communities are no longer served.

Of the 103 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the U.S., Barber-Scotia is one of only two not accredited and therefore ineligible for federal grants and loans for students. These public and private HBCUs offer doctoral programs, master’s programs, bachelor’s degrees, and associate degrees. Barber-Scotia currently offers none of these degrees.

For almost 20 years, alumnae, former staff, and citizens have been asking: what happened?

Is there hope that Barber-Scotia can fulfill its charter and mission and again serve its students, neighbors, and our greater Concord community?

Barber-Scotia Charter

Begun more than 150 years ago in 1870 and restated in 2000, the Charter of Barber-Scotia College states that it is a nonprofit, educational institution that observes the following:

1. To maintain, conduct and operate, in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, an institution of higher learning for youth, with such departments as the Trustees of the corporation may deem advisable, to be known as BARBER-SCOTIA COLLEGE.

2. To provide educational opportunities and facilities for youth by promoting the interests and welfare of the students of the college, and to maintain in its operation a compelling Christian atmosphere.

3. To establish and maintain any and every department in the college necessary and advisable.

4. To provide a forward program of education as is pursued by great American colleges.

None of these terms have been met in years, even decades. It begs the question: is the Charter, and the college, therefore, still valid?

Recent history

In 2004, the college lost its federal accreditation. Students had received degrees without fulfilling requirements, and student and other loans were not being repaid. Current students became ineligible for federal aid and almost all employees were laid off. In one year, enrollment fell from 600 students to less than 100, and housing and other facilities in the school were closed.

Since 2004, when Dr. Sammie Potts resigned after the college lost its accreditation, there have been a minimum of nine presidents. All of them had the same “vision” and “ideas” for the college’s future and reaccreditation. But there has never been a detailed and vetted plan presented to the public on how any of these ideas would be accomplished or financed — especially, and most importantly, accreditation. None of these presidents accomplished any of their ideas. Presidents and board members came and left. The buildings deteriorated and the campus sat unused.

No degrees — accredited or otherwise — have been awarded by the school in 18 years. One major question is whether Barber-Scotia still qualifies as a nonprofit educational institution that is fulfilling its Charter. There is now no Barber-Scotia College except in memory and name.

Over these almost 20 years, the college board of trustees has, at times, sought to offer classes online or on campus with a focus on religious studies, entrepreneurship, and sustainable energy. There has never been a detailed plan made public about these programs, nor evidence of anyone graduating from any of the programs.

In 2014, after 10 time extensions granted by city council, two dilapidated dorms on Corban Avenue were demolished. Unoccupiable and deteriorating rapidly, the buildings had become a public safety concern. The city contracted demolition at a cost of $380,640. Legally, Barber-Scotia owes the city of Concord the cost of that demolition.

The remaining buildings have deteriorated, and the campus is unused. As of Aug. 10, seven of 15 buildings were considered uninhabitable by city public safety requirements and six of the others had violations requiring corrections before being occupied.

Accreditation that would regain federal scholarship assistance would take between five and 10 years to achieve once an application is accepted. Such a process has not yet begun.

Without accreditation from a nationally recognized organization, no government tuition support is available for students, and any credits earned will not transfer to any other accredited school. The trustees have mentioned other possible accreditations, but, again, no application has been initiated. No other federally accredited institution can share its accreditation with Barber-Scotia without going through the same process for a new campus.

In June, lightning caused a fire in the Chapel, a building used for many public and private events. The building is currently deemed unable to be occupied. It is unclear whether the school has insurance to cover its losses, and if interior repairs have begun.

Meanwhile, Barber-Scotia is a private institution that claims it is operating under its Charter. Unfortunately, there are no public records of Barber-Scotia’s by-laws or organizational structure. It is impossible to confirm if the current board of trustees and president have been appointed or operate per their by-laws. Yet, the current Barber-Scotia board of trustees asserts complete control over the property and educational aims.

The Presbyterian Church, USA, (PCUSA) whose predecessors established Barber-Scotia, now has no formal connection with the school except through its originating charter. If the college ceases to exist or is dissolved as a nonprofit, all Barber-Scotia’s assets revert to the national PCUSA’s Foundation.

Barber-Scotia, claiming that it is a nonprofit institution, currently pays no county or city property or municipal service district (MSD) taxes. Thus, there are no unpaid taxes. The Cabarrus County Tax Assessors Office is currently evaluating, per N.C. General Statutes, whether the institution should pay taxes on all or some part of the property. Currently the land and buildings are valued at almost $12 million. If taxes are assessed but not paid, the entire property could be sold as in default. Community control of the vision for the historic campus would be lost to the highest bidder.

Nexsen Pruet and Barber-Scotia Community Task Force

In 2019, City Council contracted with Nexsen Pruet, a Charlotte law firm specializing in economic development, communications, and public policy to explore and develop ways to enhance the Barber-Scotia campus for the overall benefit of the citizens of Concord. What were the possibilities for educational use, public spaces, commercial development, or affordable housing? How could Barber-Scotia again be a jewel for its neighbors, especially those people in the Logan, Underwood, Silver Hill, Brown Mill, and Gibson Village area?

A Barber-Scotia Community Task Force had been created in 2017, and this task force has been co-chaired by City Council member Ella Mae Small and myself since 2019. Reorganized under the guidance of Nexsen Pruet, the 15 members included community leaders, alumni and Barber-Scotia officials. The majority of members were and are African American. The Task Force included both the then-president and the chair of the trustees of Barber-Scotia.

We began intense negotiations with college leadership in November 2019 to mutually enter into a Collaboration Agreement and Statement. Our agreement was reached and signed by both parties in March 2021.

Between March and July 2021, Nexsen Pruet staff members facilitated monthly half-day meetings with Councilwoman Small, President Douglass, board of trustees Chair Soares, and myself. Unfortunately, our efforts were thwarted at every stage by Dr. Melvin Douglass and/or Ms. Karen Soares.

Opportunities and ideas we presented and discussed during this collaboration effort included:

• An in-depth community survey that had a tremendous response, with almost 800 participants and 12,000 responses. Dr. Douglass and Ms. Soares had no reaction to the results and showed no interest in implementation or even discussion.

• Media requests to discuss the survey responses and build support for the revitalization efforts were denied by Dr. Douglass and, citing language in the collaboration agreement, refused to allow us to discuss with the media either.

• The inclusion of local community leaders on their board. The need for local board members initially had positive support from Dr. Douglass, but our submission of two prominent local leaders as board candidates, both with a lifetime of higher education and accreditation experience and knowledge, was met with no response or interest.

• Partnership possibilities with Cabarrus County Schools. We arranged a July meeting with Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz, but this was canceled by Dr. Douglass and Ms. Soares.

• Partnership ideas with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC). We arranged a meeting with Dr. Chance Lewis (Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor and Endowed Chair of Urban Education at UNCC) scheduled for July but also canceled by Dr. Douglass. Ms. Soares was not interested because she did not want to “overshadow” her renewable energy school.

• A comprehensive engineering and construction study for the condition of all the buildings. Dr. Douglass and Ms. Soares both agreed after detailed and in-depth discussions that this would be required as a cornerstone of any plan. This study would provide understanding of the renovation and rehab costs by building and suitability for possible alternative reuses. With Nexsen Pruet’s assistance, we secured proposals from two of the area’s experts on these studies — Edifice Construction and Optima Engineering — and secured support from City Council to provide additional funding to finance. This proposal was presented to and approved by Dr. Douglass and Ms. Soares. The study was canceled at the last-minute when Dr. Douglass advised by text message that the contractors would not be allowed on campus. Our calls and emails received no response.

On Aug. 26, 2021, Councilwoman Small and I sent letters to all board members and Dr. Douglass expressing our frustration with the lack of any progress and how or if they saw the collaboration process moving forward. We received a response from Dr. Douglass attacking Councilwoman Small’s and my motives and efforts and making several false claims.

The Collaboration Agreement was ended by unanimous council vote in November 2021 and Council adopted the Vision for a Cooperative Future, a vision for and continued commitment to the Barber-Scotia campus and surrounding communities.

Dr. Douglass, Ms. Soares, and a majority of the college’s board of trustees resigned in January 2022.

City Council vision

In November 2021, the Concord City Council unanimously adopted the Vision for a Cooperative Future for the Barber-Scotia Campus. The Vision recognized and committed the following:

Barber-Scotia has been a vital part of the city of Concord for 154 years! Concord has been blessed by Barber-Scotia with its focus on empowering African-American students and Concord's larger African-American community. Concord and all of Cabarrus County needs Barber-Scotia to remain central in our community for generations yet to come.

On behalf of the Concord City Council, we promise and commit to the following foundational points:

• The future of Barber-Scotia depends on true collaboration between those persons who most love and cherish Barber-Scotia, especially its alumni and neighbors, and the city. Towards that end, the city shall provide the staff and resources to engage the residents of the surrounding communities — Logan, Underwood, Brown Mill, Silver Hill, and Gibson Village in all conversations, plans, and actions. Plus, we shall involve the National Alumni Association of Barber-Scotia at every stage of this work.

• Facilitate an educational component on the campus that will honor and continue the Barber-Scotia focus and legacy of educating African-Americans and people of all races and nationalities. This educational work may focus on children and youth in the surrounding communities, and a variety of educational experiences and programs for adults.

• Take all possible measures to preserve, reuse, or repurpose the school's historic buildings. These properties reflect an essential part of the history of Concord.

• All the above foundations are non-negotiable. In addition to the above foundations, based on the extensive 2021 Barber-Scotia and Concord community survey, our respondents believe that:

• A portion of the campus could be developed into a public space that would honor the legacy of Barber-Scotia: its origin, mission, successes, and alumni.

• A portion of the property could be developed into affordable housing with a focus on the residents of adjacent communities or possibly support for the educational component.

• A portion of the property could be developed with some private development for new businesses and other housing options.

• If there is new private development, all new additional municipal property taxes from such private development will be dedicated to supporting the public use of the campus and also public improvements in the surrounding neighborhoods of Logan, Underwood, Brown Mill, Silver Hill, and Gibson Village for a period no less than 10 years. All new additional municipal service district (MSD) taxes from such private development will be spent on the public use of the campus or any surrounding area that is contained within the defined MSD area for a period no less than 10 years.

The Council believed that such a commitment would be transformational to the campus and neighborhoods. This commitment represents the vision expressed by the surrounding communities and city, provides the staff resources to develop a detailed plan with the community, and also (depending on the final plan) would provide a substantial funding source for public needs on the campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

Current Barber-Scotia leadership

The current Barber-Scotia leaders — Dr. Tracey Flemings, interim president, and Ms. Roberta Huger Pinckney, interim board chair — plus six other board members claim to be in charge. None of them live in Cabarrus County.

In July 2022, a group identifying as the “Friends of Barber-Scotia” issued an appeal to more than 300 email addresses to remove and reconstitute the current board and leadership. Members of this group included alumnae, former presidents and officers, and others.

Barber-Scotia leaders recently announced that 24 students from outside Cabarrus County would be enrolled and on campus this September with unaccredited classes offered in entrepreneurship, religion, and renewable energy. Housing and meals are to be onsite with tuition, room, and board reportedly in the $6,000 per year range. All faculty and staff appear to be volunteers.

The leadership also announced a partnership to offer online health services training. The partner, Medcerts, appears to be an unaccredited, for profit online-only school.

Community response and final thoughts

In addition to the massive, online community survey, there have been multiple community meetings over the last few years that have involved more than 300 neighbors, community leaders, alumni, and clergy. I attended and helped lead all of these meetings. I listened to a deep outpouring of emotions around the community’s desire to see the campus saved and once again benefit those it was created to serve — as well as the wider community. We, as a community, overwhelmingly want to see Barber-Scotia as the vibrant part of Concord it once was.

One concern that was expressed was the city did not really care about the college or the surrounding communities. I clearly understand the sentiment and the historic deep distrust.

But the city of Concord’s actions over these last four years tells another story.

Again, following the extensive time, effort, and resources the city committed to the collaborative effort, the City Council unanimously approved the Vision for a Cooperative Future. In this document, council promised and committed to certain foundational points, including preserving the history of the school, an educational component, the possibility of commercial development, recreation, and affordable housing. We promised to provide staffing to help the community develop the plan. Critically, we promised that any property or MSD taxes received from any development would be reinvested in the campus and immediate communities around Barber-Scotia. These funds, which would be substantial, could be transformational to the campus and neighborhoods.

The city’s Vision reflected a promise to support the vision of the community and worked to find a way to pour significant dollars back into the campus and neighborhoods, and yet, once again, we are at an impasse. I am beyond disappointed that even with the city’s support, those who truly love Barber-Scotia College and those who want to bring new life to the neighborhoods that once thrived around the college, haven’t been able to bring a revitalized campus to fruition.

Over the last three years, I have worked hand-in-hand with many people and shared hundreds of conversations and meetings to find a viable path forward. We considered and took every avenue we thought might bring success. Every effort, primarily due to the unwillingness or inability of the presidents and boards of Barber-Scotia, has led to a dead end.

We can hope that the current self-appointed Barber-Scotia leadership — or the next leadership — or the next … will revitalize the campus. My realistic opinion, however, is that on the current path, revitalization will not happen, and history will continue to be lost, buildings will continue to deteriorate, opportunities will continue to go by the wayside. The issues and hurdles are too numerous and too large for an absentee board with limited finances to overcome.

The only realistic future for Barber-Scotia is a true collaboration that includes an engaged and realistic board of trustees, Concord City, Cabarrus County, the Presbyterian Church, USA, and private investment. I truly hope I am wrong, but I see no possibility of a partnership with the current leadership of Barber-Scotia.

I recently advised my fellow City Council members that I believed I could no longer be effective with my efforts and leadership of the Barber-Scotia Community Task Force and was stepping down to allow others to hopefully continue the efforts.

Some might think these last three years a failure — I do not. We investigated every path forward imaginable. There is only one possible solution: the campus and property must be controlled by engaged leaders who not only have a vision but can conceive, finance, and implement a plan. Until then, there will be no revitalization for the campus.