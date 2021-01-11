Barber-Scotia College hosts Zetas 100th Anniversary

On November 14, 2020, the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Gamma Epsilon Zeta Chapter, held their Centennial Proclamation Day. The international sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1920 by five young women. Its emphasis is Service, Scholarship, Sisterhood and Finer Womanhood.

The proclamation day event took place in the historic Chapel of Faith Hall at Barber-Scotia College. Dr. Melvin Isadore Douglass, 24th President of Barber-Scotia College, was the special guest and keynote speaker. He spoke from the subject: "Educated Women are the Foundation of a Progressive Society."

Concord Councilwoman Ella Mae Small read and presented the Zetas with a proclamation, while many well-wishers looked on.