Barber-Scotia College is at best about a decade away from accreditation

While it is required by law for all nonpublic post-secondary institutions to have a license, there are four categories of exemptions for institutes:

Barber-Scotia College falls in the fourth category: to be an institution that has operated in the state under the same name or series of names prior to July 1, 1972.

Barber-Scotia was first chartered in 1867, putting it well before the 1972 date. While the Independent Tribune could not find where the college was listed as exempt, a UNC Board of Governors representative confirmed this week.

However, the exemption states that an institution needs to have continuously conducted post-secondary degree activity since the 1972 date. In the Spring semester of the 2015-2016 school year, the college closed. It is unclear if the college would have needed to apply for the exemption again when it reopened the following fall.

The benefit of accreditation

One of the major benefits of a college having accreditation is students’ ability to receive federal financial aid.