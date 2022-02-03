 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barber-Scotia College president, chairwoman hand in resignations
Barber-Scotia College president, chairwoman hand in resignations

  • Updated
Dr. Melvin Douglass and Karen Soares have resigned from their respective positions as president and chairwoman at Barber-Scotia College.

According to a press release sent out by the college Feb. 1, the Board of Trustees of Barber-Scotia College accepted the resignations of Douglass and Soares.

Douglass has been the president of Barber-Scotia College since April 2019. His inauguration ceremony was held in January 2020. 

One of his major initiatives for the college was a capitol campaign with the goal of raising $10 million. In the press release, the campaign was described as successful due to an initiative called the Class Challenge. But it is unclear on exactly how much the campaign has raised. No exact amounts were given. 

Soares has been with the college for over a decade. 

One of the other major initiatives for both Soares and Douglass was accreditation. But as of the summer of 2021, the college had yet to start the process, but it had made inquiries. 

The board appointed Dr. Tracey Flemmings as interim president.

UPS Grant Group Photo

Dr. Tracey Flemmings was appointed interim president following Dr. Melvin Douglass' resignation. (Flemmings is pictured in the green shirt, third from left in the top row.)

Flemmings was a member of the board and is a 1986 graduate of Barber-Scotia College. She is also a retiree of UPS.

Roberta Pickney was also appointed as interim chairperson for the board. Pickney is a 1969 graduate of the college and has served on the board for about three years. 

+1 
Dr. Melvin Douglass

Dr. Melvin Douglass had been with the college since April 2019. 

 Barber Scotia College
