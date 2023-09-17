Shane Atwell is probably not a household name for many people across Cabarrus County. But Jack Daniel, his radio announcer nom de guerre, almost certainly is.

As one of the more prominent Charlotte radio voices, Atwell, 69, has spent close to 50 years in the business, working at many of the big-name radio stations, including WROQ (95.1 FM) WWMG (96.1 FM) and WBCY (107.9 FM). He also briefly hosted the TV series “Let’s Dance” on WCNC, where Charlotte weather forecaster, and Atwell’s good friend, Larry Sprinkle recorded his introduction.

Atwell is currently the program director for WKQC K104.7 FM, which focuses on ’70s, ’80s and ‘90s big-hit songs, where he works alongside notable radio personalities including Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch, a.k.a. “Bob and Sheri.” He is on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re kind of an adult contemporary/classic hits station,” Atwell said during a recent interview with the Independent Tribune. “Our station is not trying to make hits, we’re just playing the hits.”

He is also the program director of Fox Sports Charlotte on 94.7 FM.

Atwell has enjoyed watching the local radio industry explode in prominence during his career. When he first started in the mid-1970s, the Charlotte radio market was the 88th largest in the country, he said, and encompassed just three counties; now, the market is the 21st largest and encompasses 13 counties.

Despite the popularity of podcasts and streaming services like Apple Music, radio is still more than holding its own. Roughly eight-in-ten Americans ages 12 and older listen to broadcast radio in a given week, according to Pew Research Center.

“We are still relevant,” Atwell said about the profession.

Cultivating a love for radio

As a young kid in the 1960s, Atwell played guitar as part a garage band with friends in his neighborhood.

“I just had a real love for music,” he said.

Atwell enjoyed playing albums he got from the Music Mart in downtown Concord on his dad’s Magnavox stereo. With a walkie-talkie in hand, he would broadcast the music to his cousin, who lived a few doors down — his first foray, however informal, into the radio world. “I would talk up the records and be a DJ,” he said.

His ambition to pursue a career in radio was fueled not just by his passion for music, but also by his desire to eventually work at his dream job: Big WAYS (610 AM), a top-40 station in Charlotte which played the biggest hits regardless of genre. “You would hear the Rolling Stones and you would also hear Kenny Rogers,” he said.

At Concord High School, Atwell worked at the school’s radio station WCHS, which played in the mornings, during lunch and after school. His main job was filing the records that were played.

Though pretty rare for high schools to have their own student-run radio stations, WCHS was created thanks to one of the teachers, who had worked in broadcasting, Atwell said.

It was during this time that Atwell’s father, who was friends with a Charlotte cameraman, organized a tour of WBTV for his son, which included WBT, the commercial AM radio station. Atwell’s current 104.7 FM co-worker, Bob Lacey, was on-air at the time of the tour, he said.

Getting an inside look into the world of radio broadcasting only reaffirmed Atwell’s goal to get into the profession.

“It was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got to do this,’” Atwell said.

Atwell not Atwool

The first thing Atwell did when he arrived at East Carolina University in 1972 was make a beeline to the campus radio station WECU.

He asked to be put on the waiting list, assuming he would have to bide his time before going on air. The student in charge, though, said they needed someone to broadcast the music ASAP.

“I was scared to death that I was going to screw up,” he said about the opportunity, though he quickly settled in. One of the first records he played was “Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver.

“When I turned on the microphone for the first time and then I heard my voice in the headphones, I thought ‘Wow this is really cool.’”

Before he had even attended his first class, Atwell was already a fixture with the station.

Though he majored in computer science, Atwell took as many broadcasting and journalism courses as possible. One such class, which had a defining impact on his life, was Theater, Speech and Drama, taught by the British professor Dr. Helen Steer.

During an exercise to promote confidence, Steer instructed her students to get on stage in the auditorium and say their name as loudly as possible. She then wrote down what she heard.

When Atwell had finished, Steer had written: “Shane Atwool.”

“Is this how you say your name?” Steer asked. She was familiar with the surname and how to correctly pronounce it, as it was a common Scots-Irish name.

She continued: “Your name is Atwell and I don’t ever want to hear it said in another way in my class.”

Having grown up never thinking twice about how to say his last name, Steer’s advice left a lasting impression. “That’s when I learned how to pronounce my own last name,” he said.

Steer also told her students, many of whom, like Atwell, eyed broadcasting careers, the goal of the class was to teach standard English speech devoid of any regional accents. Developing a regionally neutral voice would only increase their chances of working anywhere in the country.

Steer helped Atwell improve parts of his own speech, minimizing the Southerness that was prominent when pronouncing words such as “light” and “bright.”

Atwell ultimately dropped out of ECU in 1975 at the end of his sophomore year to focus full-time on radio. A short time later, he had first real job at WPEG (97.9 FM) playing disco music. The station then was in Concord.

Becoming Jack Daniel

As Atwell was transitioning to a new job with WROQ (95.1 FM), his new program director Jim Ballard decided he needed to change his name, as Shane Atwell had become so synonymous with disco.

Atwell and Ballard were having this discussion at a bar, when someone leaned in between them and ordered a Jack Daniel and Coke. The lightbulb moment instantly went off for Ballard, who decided Jack Daniel would be Atwell’s new radio name.

Atwell was initially hesitant of the idea, calling it the “dumbest thing I had ever heard” because no one would ever think that would be his real name.

Ballard told him that in show business, it is common for people to have fictitious names. (Tom Cruise’s real name, for example, is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV.)

“If you’re entertaining, you’re entertaining and it doesn’t matter,” Atwell recalled Ballard telling him.

During a test-run with the new station in August 1979, Atwell began playing rock music, saying his new name multiple times. When he finished, he saw a long-haired, leather-vested biker in the studio next to him with a paper bag in his hand.

“Are you Jack Daniel?” the man asked Atwell before handing him the bag, which contained a bottle of the eponymous Tennessee whiskey.

Atwell followed the man out of the studio, where he found a group of around 70 bikers outside. They were part of the Concerned Bikers Association, a N.C. motorcyclist rights organization, and they were there to welcome him to their favorite station.

“I got a few more bottles of Jack Daniel’s that night,” Atwell said.

Any lingering concerns about the new name quickly dissipated.

All of his co-workers over the years have called him Jack, as have anyone he’s met in connection to his career as a radio announcer. His friends and family still refer to him as Shane, while others combine both, calling him Shane-Jack.

Occasionally over the years, whenever he’s changed jobs and moved to a different radio station, he has thought about going back to his real name, but remaining Jack Daniel has always made the most sense.

While he is not a huge whiskey fan, he enjoys drinking his namesake and is very fond of Jack Daniel’s “Honey” and “Fire,” according to the biography page on K104.7FM’s website.

‘Maybe I am helping people’

While it’s typical for people in radio to move around the country, Atwell has never seriously considered leaving the Charlotte area, aside from interviewing once for a job in Philadelphia.

Atwell is proud to say he has worked in Charlotte his whole radio career, seeing it as a sort of badge of honor. Even though he commutes each day to the Queen City, Atwell is proud to call Concord home, where he raised two children with his wife Carla, and never thought about moving to the big city.

He has had the good fortune of meeting several legendary musicians, including Cher, John Mellencamp, Don Henley, Eddie Money and Stevie Nicks.

He recalls meeting Cher during a radio convention in Dallas in 1987. He and Carla were nervous about speaking with her but were quickly put at ease when she smiled and told them, “Come on over here. Don’t be afraid.”

Atwell also was able to fulfill his childhood dream, as he worked for a stint at Big WAYS.

At times during his career, he has wondered if he was having an impact on people. After all, compared with other jobs, such as a doctor or a teacher, it can be hard to measure the direct connection he has with his listeners.

But his many interactions with devoted listeners always reaffirm why he is in the radio business.

“Then you meet this person who says, ‘You have no idea how lonely I was. And I was depressed and I was sad. And the music you played on your show got me through.’”

It is those moments, Atwell said, that always stay with him.

“And then you realize, maybe I am helping people, just in a different way,” he said.

He also appreciates the intimate nature of the relationship he has with his listeners as they are heading to or from work each day. Unlike on TV, where people know what the local news anchor looks like, there is still some mystery with radio.

People know Atwell’s voice, but still have to only imagine what he looks like.

“That’s why I tell people I have a face for radio,” he joked.

No plans to slow down

For now, Atwell, a grandfather of four, has no plans on stopping anytime soon. He has been at WKQC K104.7 since 2018 and still enjoys commuting to Charlotte and overseeing the daily playlists.

“I told myself a long time ago I would do it until it stops being fun,” he said. “It is still fun.”

When talking about his profession, it’s clear he still has the same love for radio as he did when he was a young kid transmitting songs to his cousin.

“I know I’ve been blessed to have a wonderful career in an industry I love,” he said. “It’s everything I could have ever hoped for and more.”