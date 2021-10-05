Biscuitville’s “Breakfast After Dark” fundraiser benefits local organizations

GREENSBORO —Biscuitville Fresh Southern® will open 65 of its restaurants for one night only on Tuesday, Oct. 12, as part of its annual fundraising event— “Breakfast After Dark.” Biscuitville restaurants, which usually open at 5 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., will reopen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 12 for drive-through and take-out services.

Biscuitville pledges 20 percent of food and beverage sales generated during the evening’s event to 611 schools and community organizations throughout the Triad, Triangle, Fayetteville and Virginia communities where Biscuitville operates. Breakfast After Dark has raised more than $23,000 for schools and various other charitable organizations in previous years. In 2020, the in-person event was canceled for community safety. However, they matched all prior year participants’ donation amounts and awarded new participants a $100 gift card for signing up.