Brian Echevarria says he won't concede yet in N.C. House race

CABARRUS COUNTY —Brian Echevarria said he isn't yet conceding in the N.C. House District 73 race.

Republican Echevarria and Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams competed in the District 73 race.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Echevarria wrote:

"While we wait for final ballots to be certified, I am not conceding. There are still a number of ballots that need to be counted before results are certified, and until the Cabarrus County Board of Elections completes its canvass, we will not give up in our efforts to ensure every legally cast ballot is counted."

As of the vote count in the evening of Nov. 8, Staton-Williams appeared to receive the most votes. She led with 50.78% totaling 13, 779 votes to Echevarria's 49.22% totaling 13,345 votes.

That is a difference of 434 votes at 1.56%, which is above the less than 1% rule that would trigger an automatic recount.

Votes won't be official until the Nov. 18 canvass.

There are still some votes left to be counted throughout the county. The Cabarrus County Board of Elections still has more than 800 absentee ballots left to count. And mail-in ballots will still be accepted through Nov. 14, should they be postmarked by Election Day.

Of the mail-in ballots counted as of election night, the majority counted toward Staton-Williams.

There are also more than 700 provisional ballots, which will be checked for eligibility. There is no way of currently knowing how many of the provisional ballots will be counted.

These absentee and provisional numbers come from ballots left for the entire county, not just District 73.