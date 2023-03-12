HB 88, which you probably don’t even know about, is about to passed with zero fanfare. You won’t even know they changed it, and one day soon you certainly will say to yourself “why would they have done that?” You don’t even know they proposed it, or that they could do this without you having a say.

Prior to 2013, there were only 10 partisan school districts in the state of North Carolina. Today, Cabarrus County is one of the few counties in NC left where the School Board is non-partisan. That means it is designed for you to vote on whoever you think is best for the job and best for our kids and their schools, not blindly on who is best for either political party. You have to think for yourself about who to vote for. Board members are free to do what they think is right without fear of being primaried. It also means that you do not have to affiliate with a party to run for school board. Everyone on planet earth agrees that is the way it should be. By the way, the largest segment of Cabarrus County voters is “unaffiliated”. So you could consider Unaffiliated to be the majority party in our county, and this bill completely disenfranchises that majority.

To somewhat circumvent this, the political parties in our county have made sure to keep us a “sample ballot county”. If you’ve ever gone to vote here, you most likely got jumped as soon as you got out of your car with a perfect stranger handing you a sample ballot and saying “copy this if (insert trigger phrase or fear tactic here)”. And you’ve certainly had at least one mailed to you as well. Those sample ballots are filled out top to bottom as cheat sheets to copy that give a political identifier to the candidates that run for non-partisan offices that are supposed to be above political games. And it works.

You absolutely cannot win if you’re not on one, trust me I tried. They could put Micky Mouse on that thing, and it’s Senator Micky Mouse to you from now on. But what if your party is divided on who the chosen candidates should be? Due to their own dysfunction they can’t control who you chose to vote for then they split their vote and risk losing. And if an unaffiliated candidate is on the ballot as well, then their control over your vote is further diluted. That’s exactly what happened this past November, now suddenly this is a top priority.

HB 88 originally was drafted for Guilford County to fill a vacant Board of Education seat they had. Six more counties were added to the bill in committee, and Cabarrus County was still not one of them. At the last minute Cabarrus County was inexplicably added to the bill. The bill was on the Senate committee agenda last Tuesday and was moved from last to first on the agenda. It passed the Senate before everyone was present to vote and was sent back to the House because Cabarrus County had mysteriously been added to the original bill.

I have never met anyone outside of the political establishment who wants this. But I’m not naïve enough to think I know everyone and everything. If a majority of Cabarrus County voters want this, then why not put it on the ballot and let the voters decide rather than sneak our county secretly onto another bill in progress?

HB 88 would eliminate school board positions as non-partisan races and further politicize something that has become dangerously too political already. Nothing shifts a politician’s loyalty away from the people they represent and towards selling out to political parties like the fear of losing a primary. They lose their ability to think independently and do what they think is right, and still survive. It gives the party the power over an elected official rather than the voter. And it gives the party the power over who we unaffiliated (the majority) are allowed to vote for. And it takes the power of anyone unaffiliated like me from even being able to run.

Many of you have told me you hope I will run again. These games and the people who play them are why I won’t. And once this bill secretly passes behind closed doors next week, I would either have to sell out and join one of them and give them control over me, or I would have to collect thousands of signatures just to even be allowed to get on the ballot to run which is virtually impossible. That doesn’t feel like freedom and democracy that I went to war for, it reminds me more of what I saw in the places I went to war.

This will be the effective end of anyone on the school board having schools and the children they serve as a priority at all. The school board will not have a chance to be made up of people with integrity and the right priorities. They won’t be chosen by regular people like you and me. They’ll be chosen by the machine, and people showing up to vote on the pre-determined candidates will merely be a formality. Politicians with political agendas.

All of you should reach out to our state delegation about this, and if you do here’s what they will tell you to defend this self-serving politicization of our children. They’ll say the field is too crowded, voters have a right who to choose who to vote for, or the school board is already politicized. This past election was the least crowded field of school board candidates we have had in a while. It’s always crowded. It wasn’t a problem before, but the party in power just happened to take an embarrassing loss this year so it suddenly became a priority. To say the board is already politicized is short sighted.

Yes recently it has been, but four years ago you couldn’t even name two school board members. This a passing flash in the pan, and one we can all agree has been monumentally unhealthy. But if we do this then we make that poison permanent. We cannot unring this bell, the party in power will never just give some of it back because it’s the right thing to do. To say voters have a right to choose who to vote for is an insult to the flag I fought for. By definition you already choose who to vote for, unless there’s some secret about democracy they don’t want you to know? What they mean is they don’t trust you to choose the candidates they want you to choose and you need a little more push in the right direction.

If you care, if you’ve ever said the political games at our expense have to stop, then reach out to our county delegation and tell them. Unfortunately, it probably won’t change how they feel or what they do. But at least they’ll have to do it knowing that you know what they really did. This isn’t Candy Land, if they want to do this they have to wear the stink of it too.

Unaffiliated voters make up roughly 40% of voters in Cabarrus County. This backroom secret bill only benefits one party, and completely disenfranchises the majority of us in this county. But maybe I’m wrong and cannot see outside my own bubble. Maybe We the People do want this. If so, then why not put it on the ballot in November and let us vote for it? I think it’s because we all know how that would turn out.

This isn’t about what is good for schools, this isn’t about what’s best for our kids, and this isn’t about what’s best for voters. It is about benefiting one party and consolidating their control. It spits in the face of freedom and democracy. Your vote doesn’t matter and they’re going to do this anyway, but I’m not going to take this lying down and neither should you. I fought for this country, and nobody gets to tell me who and what I’m allowed to vote for or if I can run for office.

Brian Floyd

Concord

Contacts for Cabarrus member of General Assembly

Rep. Kevin Crutchfield kevin.crutchfield@ncleg.gov 919-715-2009

Rep. Dr. Kristin Baker kristin.baker@ncleg.gov 919-733-5861

Rep Diamond Staton-Williams diamond.staton-williams@ncleg.gov 919-715-8361

(Rep Staton-Williams opposes HB 88)

Sen. Paul Newton paul.newton@ncleg.gov919-733-7223