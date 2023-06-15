RICHFIELD — N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close a section of Millingport Road next week to replace the bridge over Long Creek, thanks to a $1.6 million contract awarded last fall.

Crews with NJR Group, Inc. of Albemarle will close Millingport Road on June 20 to remove the existing bridge, built in 1970, replacing it with a cored slab structure. The bridge is expected to open to traffic by the end of this year. Vegetation establishment and landscaping will continue into spring 2024.