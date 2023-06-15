RICHFIELD — N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close a section of Millingport Road next week to replace the bridge over Long Creek, thanks to a $1.6 million contract awarded last fall.
Crews with NJR Group, Inc. of Albemarle will close Millingport Road on June 20 to remove the existing bridge, built in 1970, replacing it with a cored slab structure. The bridge is expected to open to traffic by the end of this year. Vegetation establishment and landscaping will continue into spring 2024.
During construction, drivers will detour along Rogers, Pauls Crossing and Frick roads, returning to Millingport Road.