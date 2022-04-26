Briefs: Scams, concerts and scholarship

Scam prevention program at Cabarrus Arena

“Scams and Illegal Jams” is a program offered for the community, hosted by Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) on Thursday, April 28.

The program will feature Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and attorney Jazmin G. Caldwell, of Elder Law and Estate Planning Solutions of Concord. It will focus on timely and current scams in our area.

The program will be held at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Cabarrus Rooms. Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration, coffee and pastries and to view and shop the “Win Me Opportunities.” The program will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude with “Win Me Winners” and door prizes.

Register in advance by calling N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, at 704-920-3310 weekdays. Leave your name and a daytime contact phone number.

Stanly Band concerts coming up

Stanly County Concert Band presents “Extraordinary Journey” on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center. Free admission. For more information, visit stanlycountyconcertand.com.

The Stanly County Band will also perform Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Market Station (Albemarle Train Depot).

Rowan Big Band concert at Calvary Lutheran

Rowan Big Band All-Stars Jazz Concert & Cookout will be held Sunday, May 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St., Concord.

Everyone is welcome to join us out on the lawn for an evening of live music and free hot dogs with all the fixings.

The Rowan Big Band All-Stars will entertain everyone with big band jazz and a little Dixieland music. Bring a chair or blanket and your family and friends to this free, outdoor, all-ages event.

Cabarrus ECA offers college scholarship

Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) has announced that they will be awarding one college scholarship of $1,000 this spring.

One scholarship will be awarded to a youth applicant who is currently in their senior year of high school or in college with no break in his/her formal education. Previous applicants and/or recipients can reapply each year that they remain in school.

The purpose of the scholarship is to assist students in obtaining a degree at any North Carolina college, in any field of study, with priority given to Family, Consumer and Human Sciences and other related fields such as: nutrition/foods, human development, aging, clothing and interior design. Part-time students must carry no less than six hours per semester and full-time students must carry no less than 12 hours per semester.

Applications are available at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, weekdays. Applications must be completed and returned by Thursday, April 30, to ECA Scholarship Committee, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027. Applicants should include three letters of reference and official high school/college transcripts.

For additional information, contact NC Cooperative Extension at 704-920-3310 weekdays, or any Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association member.