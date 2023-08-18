CONCORD — The 2023 recipient of the City of Concord’s prestigious Jo Atwater Continuous Core Values award is Alicia Broadway. This is the highest honor bestowed upon a city employee. Broadway received this honor for her outstanding dedication and exemplary service to her co-workers and the residents of Concord.

The award was presented to Broadway during the August City Council meeting by City Manager Lloyd Payne. Broadway was joined by her family, close friends, and colleagues.

“Everything the Jo Atwater award represents are qualities Alicia naturally possesses,” said Mary Carr, community development manager for the City of Concord and Broadway’s direct supervisor. “She’s the heart of our department and a true blessing to the city.”

Broadway was nominated by Carr and Planning and Neighborhood Development Director Steve Osbourne for her display of care for others, her steadfast teamwork, and her unique way of building trust with others.

“I am who I am, and to be recognized for that is truly an honor,” said Broadway upon her acceptance. “I love what I do, and my actions are a reflection of that. If I can make someone’s day by smiling and offering a kind word, that’s exactly what I’m going to continue to do. I’m fortunate to be part of Team Concord and working for the city I love.”

Who is Alicia Broadway?

A native of Cabarrus County, Broadway graduated from A.L. Brown High School, earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science degree from North Carolina Central University and her Masters of public administration degree from UNC Charlotte. Broadway began her career with the city in 2016 and currently serves as the Grant Compliance Coordinator for the Planning and Neighborhood Development Department. Broadway is an active participant of the city’s Partnership for Stronger Neighborhoods program, where she serves as the liaison for the Logan Community.

She serves as the city’s Fair Housing point of contact and assists residents with finding resolutions to issues they’re having or obstacles they may be facing. Broadway serves on the CVAN Board assisting women who have been victims of abuse. She is a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Kannapolis where she is the trustee and member of the board of directors. Each year, Broadway volunteers with the Board of Elections to honor her mother, who also served in the same capacity.

She serves on the NC Community Development Association Board, which has enhanced her connections across the state for the betterment of our city. Broadway is an active member of the GFWC-NC Kannapolis Woman’s Club, where she serves as vice president for District 3.

Who was Jo Atwater?

The Jo Atwater Award was created in 2003 to recognize one co-worker annually who embodies the city’s organizational core values and commitment to serving others in the community.

Jo Atwater was Concord’s Human Resources director and worked for the city from 1994 until her passing in 2004. She was the first recipient of the award that was named in her honor.