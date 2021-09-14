Bronze Star-awarded war correspondent to be remembered

Joseph Lee Galloway Jr., award-winning journalist, war correspondent and author, died Aug. 18, at his home. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Concord, Joe’s adopted home, on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.
Among those remembering Joe will be Col. Bruce “Snake” Crandall, U.S. Army (Ret.), who received the Medal of Honor for his actions as a pilot during the battle of Ia Drang, flying 22 missions in an unarmed helicopter into enemy fire to evacuate more than 70 wounded; John Walcott, Joe’s editor for many years at U.S. News & World Report, and Knight Ridder; Diane Carlson Evans, who served as a nurse during the Vietnam War and founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.; and Lt. Col. Robert L. Bateman, U.S. Army (Ret.), a longtime friend of Joe’s.
Music to be performed during the service includes songs that were especially meaningful to Joe: “Mansions of the Lord,” a hymn written for the film “We Were Soldiers”; and two country songs that mark Joe’s lifelong love of the genre, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
When he was just 1 month old, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and his father went to war, along with nine of Joe’s uncles. At just 24, Joe himself was embedded with troops during the 1965 battle of Ia Drang in the jungles of Vietnam’s Central Highlands. It was there that he saw first-hand the horrors of war, and there that he performed the acts of valor that led to his being the only civilian to receive the Bronze Star from the Army during the Vietnam conflict, which he was awarded for carrying a badly wounded man to safety under heavy enemy fire.
About Joe Galloway
Joe Galloway’s experiences alongside the soldiers of Ia Drang led to the best-selling book, “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young,” which he wrote with Lt. Gen. Harold G. Moore in 1992. The book was adapted into the 2002 film “We Were Soldiers,” with a cast that included Mel Gibson, Greg Kinnear and Sam Elliott, with Barry Pepper as Joe Galloway.
Joe returned to Vietnam again and again during the war, and maintained lifelong friendships with the soldiers he met and worked with there. In 2008, Joe partnered again with Gen. Moore on the book “We Are Soldiers Still: A Journey Back to the Battlefields of Vietnam,” and in 2020 he co-wrote (with Marvin J. Wolf) “They Were Soldiers,” about the postwar lives of Vietnam veterans.
In an interview, Joe said: “You do this out of sense of obligation to those who died and those who lived — those especially. Their battle had been forgotten. You just can’t turn your back on something like that, not if you’ve seen it with your own eyes.” Joe was also one of the authors of “Triumph Without Victory: The Unreported History of the Persian Gulf War,” and his coverage of the Persian Gulf conflict was portrayed in the 2017 film “Shock and Awe,” in which Tommy Lee Jones played Joe. In addition to his books and film roles about war, Joe appeared in the documentary “The Vietnam War,” directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.
Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf, leader of the U.S. forces during the Gulf War, called him “the finest combat correspondent of our generation — a soldier’s reporter and a soldier’s friend.”
Ever faithful to the soldiers whose sacrifice he chronicled in hundreds of articles and three books, Joe and his co-author, Gen. Moore, started a scholarship fund (with) for the descendants of Vietnam vets of the Battle at LZ X-Ray, the Ia Drang Scholarship Fund.
Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at American Legion Post 51 in Concord.
Friends who knew Galloway in retirement appreciated his volunteer work and his special efforts to help veterans in Cabarrus County.