Bronze Star-awarded war correspondent to be remembered

Joseph Lee Galloway Jr., award-winning journalist, war correspondent and author, died Aug. 18, at his home. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Concord, Joe’s adopted home, on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.

Among those remembering Joe will be Col. Bruce “Snake” Crandall, U.S. Army (Ret.), who received the Medal of Honor for his actions as a pilot during the battle of Ia Drang, flying 22 missions in an unarmed helicopter into enemy fire to evacuate more than 70 wounded; John Walcott, Joe’s editor for many years at U.S. News & World Report, and Knight Ridder; Diane Carlson Evans, who served as a nurse during the Vietnam War and founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.; and Lt. Col. Robert L. Bateman, U.S. Army (Ret.), a longtime friend of Joe’s.

Music to be performed during the service includes songs that were especially meaningful to Joe: “Mansions of the Lord,” a hymn written for the film “We Were Soldiers”; and two country songs that mark Joe’s lifelong love of the genre, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”