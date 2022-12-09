Brothers open Italian market with help from RCCC small business center, Flywheel

CONCORD - On Saturday, Nov. 18, Kannapolis residents and brothers Tom and Johnny Cook officially opened Tutti’s Italian Market and Deli on Cabarrus Avenue.

Their journey to opening their doors was long and full of roadblocks and challenges. The support from the Small Business Center at RCCC and other partners within the Cabarrus Center helped them reach their goal of bringing Italian culture and community to downtown Concord.

“Tom’s vision for Tutti’s communicated community in a way I’ve never heard it before,” said Meg Smit, Director of the Small Business Center at RCCC. “I was so inspired and honored to be able to assist them in seeing that vision come to life.”

Despite being an educator for his entire career, Tom had been dreaming of opening an Italian deli with a focus on family and community for over 10 years. His passion for food is inspired by his multi-generational Italian-American family who taught him to start cooking for the family at 15 years old.

When the property on Cabarrus Avenue became available in 2020, he visited the space and immediately knew it was the right fit. Knowing their need for resources, connections and support, Tom and Johnny walked through the doors of the Cabarrus Center.

Through the Cabarrus Center, they were connected with Smit and the services offered through the Small Business Center at RCCC.

“Meg helped make connections and referrals and was instrumental in the process of introductions,” said Tom. “She shared resources and workshops offered by the Small Business Center and even last week, we talked over the phone about some hiring questions that I had. She always thinks outside of the box.”

Tom and Johnny also received support through the Flywheel Foundation’s Venture Mentoring Service program at the Cabarrus Center, through key partnerships with the Small Business Center, Cabarrus Chamber and Cabarrus EDC.

“I want people to come and experience the community of the deli before anything else. We want to accomplish the goal of people sharing a meal around the table, “said Tom Cook. “Tutti means everyone. Pull up another chair.”