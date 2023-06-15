Every day is filled with wonderful surprises for Joe Hudson Jr., as he walks around his property, examining the many hybridized daylily beds that dot his Concord home.

Never knowing what to expect, he is always taken aback when his seedlings bloom and burst with vivid colors—bright reds and pinks, oranges and yellows. This occurs daily during peak daylily season, which lasts several weeks from late May through mid-July.

“It’s always a crapshoot,” Hudson, 64, said about the end products of the many daylilies he hybridizes as part of Madcat Daylilies, a locally owned and operated Daylily farm and garden. “I surprise myself daily.”

His business, located at 2965 Copeland Road, is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madcat, with its many peaceful environs, has provided a much-needed respite for Hudson during one of the hardest moments of his life, with the unexpected death of his wife Kelly, a renown real estate broker and instrumental partner in the business, late last year.

“It’s my fortress of solitude,” he said. “I don’t know what I would have done without this.”

He dutifully tends to his seedlings as they bloom and mature, like a proud parent watching his children grow up.

That is also how Hudson viewed his role as a middle school science teacher for over two decades before retiring in 2021. He made learning fun by creating vocabulary raps and introducing himself to students as Hdawg, his colorful rapper persona.

As much as he prioritized teaching key topics such as the structure of an atom, the differences between compounds and mixtures and how to find the atomic number and atomic mass of an element listed on the periodic table, among other topics, he cared more about forming relationships with and getting to know his students.

His teaching philosophy—which could just as easily apply to his daylilies— was always quite simple: “Love the kids and the rest will follow.”

“I wanted to leave a mark on you, not because of what I did, but how I cared about you.”

Developing a passion for science

Though he always enjoyed science, Hudson developed a genuine passion for the subject as a student in Frank Alexander’s eighth-grade science class at Concord Junior High.

“I remember everything about him,” Hudson said. “It was his sense of humor first. It was very dry, but God was it fantastic.”

Several experiments he performed in Alexander’s class, such as the dehydration of sugar, later became staples in his own classes.

“Frank really set my passion for science,” Hudson said, noting there would be no Joe Hudson, the middle school science teacher, without Alexander.

Hudson had a lengthy career working in greenhouses and operating his own landscaping business, before shifting to teaching in the late '90s, as it was less physically demanding.

He enjoyed working with kids, as he coached JV baseball at Concord High School and volunteered with various sports teams at the Boys and Girls Club.

“I could always get kids to do anything,” he said.

Coming into his own as an educator

While obtaining his teacher certification, Hudson began teaching science at James Martin Middle School in Charlotte.

During his interview for the position, the principal eyed Hudson and told him: “You’re white, you’re big and you’re breathing. You’re hired.”

In his five years at the school, Hudson met students of color who had never had a white teacher before. The experience was eye-opening, but incredibly valuable for Hudson.

“These kids were so different from me and we got along so beautifully,” he said.

Hudson joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2006 as an eighth-grade science teacher at Harris Road Middle School. He was there for several years before spending about a decade in the same position at Harold E. Winkler Middle School.

Understanding students will retain more information when they are having fun and being entertained, Hudson eventually developed individualized vocabulary raps for each of the science units during his last year at Harris Road in 2009.

“If you’ve ever seen kids listening to a song, whether they’re doing it out loud or not, they hear that song a few times and it’s in their head and they can sing it,” he said.

He created an elaborate origin story, telling his class he recently saw the rock band Bon Jovi (his wife Kelly was good friends with the keyboard player David Bryan), where he met the rapper Snoop Dog (that part was a lie).

Hudson told Snoop he was a teacher and really wanted to do vocabulary raps and so Snoop sent him a beat.

Dressed similarly as the rapper Flavor Flav, with tinfoil on his teeth and a clock as a necklace, Hudson, who became known as Hdawg, began rapping for his students.

"The lowest temperature you can achieve we call absolute zero. Hdawg is spitting these rhymes for you, but that don’t make him no hero.”

He continually worked each week to make sure new rhymes not only fit the beat, but incorporated the necessary vocabulary words.

“I did the vocab word-for-word like it comes out in the textbook,” he said. He then challenged the students to perform the same rap in front of the class, in order to score an automatic 100 and avoid taking the vocabulary test.

Hudson still receives messages from students telling him how much they enjoyed the raps, and how much of the scientific material they still remembered.

“To this day, I get messages all the time, that say, ‘I was just thinking about your vocab rap,’” Hudson said. “And they can still say some of it.”

Whenever students took the vocabulary tests, he often saw their lips moving.

“They were doing the rap in their head, trying to figure out the word that went with that definition,” he said.

Tarah Helms, an eighth-grade English teacher at Winkler, who worked with Hudson for more than a decade, said Hudson was adept at teaching through humor.

"He was a funny guy and he could get through to them," she said, noting he could speak to them on a level that they understood.

Besides his catchy raps, Hudson also found time to write a popular children’s book “Holla’ If You Hear Me,” which was published in 2010.

The story centers on two middle school students from different backgrounds who have nothing in common until they both end up in the classroom of science teacher Mr. Douglass. The two boys come together to save the area from a terrorist attack.

Though a book of fiction, Hudson said the two main characters, Will and D, are based on former students at James Martin.

Hudson's so-called "edutainment" teaching style was successful, as his students routinely scored high marks on end-of-grade tests.

His classes had fun, but they still learned.

Former Harris Road student Michael Goodnight appreciated that Hudson took the time to go over material in detail, making sure each student understood what was being taught.

"He was very compassionate, he was very understanding and he loved what he did," Goodnight said. "Every day, he came in...and he always had smile on his face and he something positive to say."

"It was infectious."

Going above and beyond

Hudson got to know not just his students, but their passions.

He regularly brought up various rappers, such as 2 Chainz, in conversations with students, knowing that the topic interested them.

“They were like ‘Do you know Chainz?’ and I’d say, ‘Yeah, me and Chainz go way back,’” Hudson recalled, noting he told the students he met the rapper at a Bon Jovi concert.

He also would go the extra mile for his students—sometimes quite literally.

When he discovered one of his students would be involved in his first stock car race in South Carolina, he and Kelly made the road trip to show support.

“He had no idea I was coming until I got there,” Hudson said, adding he was cheering beside the fence “and I could see him looking at me…through his helmet and all his gear.”

His student ended up winning the race. As he was about to get interviewed, he gave a shout-out to Hudson for being there.

Helms said Hudson made his students feel like they were part of his family.

"He didn't just want to make a difference academically," she said. "He wanted to show them support on a personal level, that he cared, and if these kids didn't have that in their lives already, he was going to show up."

"I've never worked with someone that cared that much," she added.

He still regularly keeps in touch with his students after retiring in late 2021. Many were inspired by his class to pursue careers in the sciences.

“I can’t tell you how many kids have told me, ‘I didn’t really like science until I got into your class,’ and now they are nurses” and in other technical fields, he said.

Goodnight, the former Harris Road student, is currently pursuing a Ph.D in plant medicine at the University of Florida.

"He really did inspire me," Goodnight said.

Discovering daylilies

As dedicated as he was to his students, striving to do whatever he could to ensure their success, he has been equally diligent with his plants.

Throughout Hudson’s time landscaping, he had never been fond of daylilies; his outlook changed after fixing up a garden that had been neglected for a friend in 2014.

He took home 114 daylilies from the garden. When they bloomed the next year, “they were phenomenal and I was hooked,” he said.

Following a few successful Facebook auctions, Hudson and Kelly opened their daylily business in the summer of 2020. They named it Madcat, for his granddaughter Maddie, whose middle name is Catherwood.

“The very first time I ever held her, I called her my little Mad Cat,” he said.

The logo was designed by a former student, showing a ferocious-looking cat in front of a purple daylily.

As word-of-mouth has gradually spread, business has increased with each year. Last week was Hudson’s busiest on record, he said.

He has eight registered hybrids and has no plans to slow down.

“We are just going to keep creating and creating and creating,” he said.

The most rewarding part for Hudson is not necessarily people purchasing his plants “but having them walk through my garden,” he said, proud of all the work he’s put into it.

One person last week referred to it as the “Garden of Eden.”

Finding peace amid grief

Hudson’s world changed in December, when Kelly unexpectedly passed away.

As difficult as the intervening months have been, he has found solace walking through his garden and tending to his plants.

After the funeral, Maddie saw a hawk on the power line, and told Hudson it was Kelly.

Since then, he has seen the birds flying over his home daily. “Every day she screams at me when I come out the door,” he said.

A powerful moment occurred a week after Kelly’s death, when a hawk landed on one of Hudson’s plant markers and stared at him.

“That hawk would not quit staring at me and I just took that as the omen it was,” he said.

Hudson has enjoyed sharing his passion for plants and gardening with Maddie, noting she will most likely take over the property.

The best part of his job is working in the garden, he said, because it is where he feels the presence of his late wife.

“I just feel so close to Kelly,” he said.