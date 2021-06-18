Cabarrus Arts Council leader retiring

The Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors Thursday announced the retirement of long-time President and CEO Noelle Rhodes Scott, effective December 31. Rhodes Scott has led the local arts council for more than 20 years, leading the formerly all-volunteer council to become the vibrant organization it is today.

Rhodes Scott said in her retirement, she plans to be an avid consumer of the arts, continue helping non-profits develop strong business plans and remain active on local and statewide boards. “I look forward to time...time to visit our daughter and her wife in Mexico City, to enjoy our son’s company, and to travel and explore,” she said.

Rhodes Scott joined the Cabarrus Arts Council on September 15, 2000. During her tenure, the arts council developed the Davis Theatre and Galleries in the historic Cabarrus Courthouse, drawing more than 16,000 people a year to Downtown Concord.

Under her leadership, the arts council developed Students Take Part In The Arts, one of North Carolina’s largest and longest enduring art-in-education programs presenting professional performances annually to over 39,000 children in the Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school systems.