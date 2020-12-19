Cabarrus Blessing Boxes give away more than double Holiday Meal boxes than initially planned

CABARRUS COUNTY — Sheryl Kluge set a goal to give away 70 holiday meals before Christmas right out of the seven Blessing Boxes throughout the County. They were able to give out 140 when all was said and done.
“I am so proud of Cabarrus County,” Kluge said. “The residents of Cabarrus County, they make me cry. I’m going to tear up right now again.”
The Cabarrus Blessing Boxes have been active in the County for more than a year now, but have really picked up in usage and need since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate in North Carolina remains high with the most recent statistics sitting above 6 percent and citizens in Cabarrus County are no exception.
Knowing there would be an increased need especially around Christmas time, Kluge decided she would do a Holiday Meal Giveaway for the first time this season. She wasn’t sure how much response she would get or if she would be able to meet her goal, but she quickly found out she would actually exceed it.
“Three days (after sending out notification asking for help with the boxes) I had commitment on everything, for 70,” she said. “So I said to my partner from 1,2,3 JUMP, ‘You know what, I think I can double this,’ and she was like, ‘Be careful, you made your goal, just be happy with your goal,’ and I was like, ‘Nope, we’re going to try for more, whatever we end up with.’
“So I just keep putting out more and more asks and our cutoff was Dec. 5 and we came short maybe, I don’t even think 100 items, and I just put up another post on Facebook saying we still need 10 jellos, whatever it was, and within 24 hours I had the commitment on all of them.”
Cabarrus County citizens came and dropped off food on Kluge’s porch whenever she asked.
“I came home every day to a porch full of food,” Kluge said. “It was just amazing.”
It wasn’t just citizens helping out either. The Cabarrus Health Alliance donated money to buy 30 hams which will be included in the boxes while Lodge Cast Iron chipped in as well. One of Kluge’s two primary partners in the Holiday Meal Giveaway along with Boy Scout Troop 221, 1,2,3 JUMP provided 20 too.
When all was said and done the community had donated 1,820 items for the giveaway. Every box contained 13 items including a 16-ounce ham, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cornbread mix, gravy, fruit cocktail, jello, two cans of vegetables and four individual desserts.
There were also 37 dozen farm-fresh eggs donated. Those weren’t in every box, but they were handed out in half dozen increments throughout the day. Additionally, One Life Church donated 70 $10 Food Lion gift cards which were placed in bags randomly.
All seven of the Blessing Boxes throughout Cabarrus County started the day with 20 boxes, but they were moved around as needed.
“The goal was to give away 20 at each box but we did whatever needed to be done, so we stayed in contact with each other because somebody who showed up at, let’s say Rotary Square, may not be able to get to One Life Church to go get a meal, so we got somebody to get that meal to them,” Kluge said.
Boxes were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We really wanted it for the people who utilize the Blessing Boxes, so we put fliers up on all the Blessing Boxes and just told them to be there Saturday at 1 o’clock and that there was a limited supply — 20 per box,” Kluge said. “So they know if they were really in need — the unstated advice was ‘Be there at 1 o’clock.’”
The entire community got involved as sports teams like Cox Mill volleyball collected hygiene items to give out to the homeless at the boxes. Troop 221 also put a juice box and a snack in to go with that.
Pageant queens who have been helping take care of boxes of the last several months have been helping out as well with even Skylar Yarbrough — the USA National Miss Tar Heel State Jr. Princess who is just 7 years old — collecting nearly 200 items to give away in the boxes.
Addison Williams — a USA National Miss Virginia Jr. Teen — also handed out meals Saturday while Troop 221 who donated the box at Rotary Square was on site as well.
The success and participation this year gives hope to Kluge for an even better future turnout.
“We’re hoping next year we can really push that number,” she said.
