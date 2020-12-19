Cabarrus Blessing Boxes give away more than double Holiday Meal boxes than initially planned

CABARRUS COUNTY — Sheryl Kluge set a goal to give away 70 holiday meals before Christmas right out of the seven Blessing Boxes throughout the County. They were able to give out 140 when all was said and done.

“I am so proud of Cabarrus County,” Kluge said. “The residents of Cabarrus County, they make me cry. I’m going to tear up right now again.”

The Cabarrus Blessing Boxes have been active in the County for more than a year now, but have really picked up in usage and need since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate in North Carolina remains high with the most recent statistics sitting above 6 percent and citizens in Cabarrus County are no exception.

Knowing there would be an increased need especially around Christmas time, Kluge decided she would do a Holiday Meal Giveaway for the first time this season. She wasn’t sure how much response she would get or if she would be able to meet her goal, but she quickly found out she would actually exceed it.