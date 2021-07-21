Cabarrus Brewery to host Puerto Rican fest with community group

Boricuas en North Carolina (BNC) started as a social media community on Facebook for Puerto Ricans that moved to North Carolina from the island. Today it is the only organized movement of Puerto Ricans in the state of North Carolina. The group got its name from the term Boricua, which is the native indigenous synonym of Puerto Rican. The group was founded by Freddy Medina who moved from Puerto Rico to the states at the age of 21 when he transferred to a college in Portland, Oregon. It was in Oregon where he fell in love with the micro-brewing scene. In 2010, he, his wife and son moved to Raleigh. They founded the 'Boricuas en North Carolina' (BNC) Facebook group 10 years ago when the Medinas connected with nine other couples over social media. They planned luncheons and meetups during the weekends. As the online community grew to its now 15,000 members, so did the group's events.