Cabarrus burn ban lifted

• Open burning includes burning leaves, branches and other plant material. In all cases, it is illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics or other non-vegetative materials. Trash should be hauled away to a convenience center.

• Plan burning for the late afternoon when conditions are typically less windy and more humid.

• If you must burn, be prepared. Use a shovel or hoe to clear a perimeter around the area around where you plan to burn. Keep fire tools ready. To control the fire, you will need a hose, bucket, a steel rake and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire.

• Never use flammable liquids such as kerosene, gasoline or diesel fuel to speed debris burning.

• Stay with your fire until it is completely out. In North Carolina, human carelessness leads to more wildfires than any other cause. In fact, debris burning is the number cause of wildfires in North Carolina.

For more information, contact the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal's Office at 704-920-2143.