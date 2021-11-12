Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, Nov. 12

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

The Old Courthouse Theatre is participating in MTI’s All Together Now! — a brand-new musical revue featuring 15 beloved songs from MTI’s shows with a show at 7:30 p.m. The event opens with “Be Our Guest” and closes with “Seasons of Love.” There also are songs from “Mamma Mia!,” “Frozen,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Godspell” and others in this family friendly event. This is a fundraiser for OCT. Masks are required. Tickets are available at octconcord.com.

Saturday, Nov. 13

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

The Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per pound or $10 for three sandwiches. Homemade desserts will be available. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road, Harrisburg.