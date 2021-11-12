Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, Nov. 12
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
The Old Courthouse Theatre is participating in MTI’s All Together Now! — a brand-new musical revue featuring 15 beloved songs from MTI’s shows with a show at 7:30 p.m. The event opens with “Be Our Guest” and closes with “Seasons of Love.” There also are songs from “Mamma Mia!,” “Frozen,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Godspell” and others in this family friendly event. This is a fundraiser for OCT. Masks are required. Tickets are available at octconcord.com.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
The Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per pound or $10 for three sandwiches. Homemade desserts will be available. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road, Harrisburg.
Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church is holding a barbecue supper/bazaar with a drive-thru, carryout barbecue chicken supper from 4 p.m. until sold out. Cost is $10 per plate and includes half a barbecue chicken, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, roll and pound cake. The bazaar will be held in the shelter from 3 p.m. until sold out. Proceeds go to local and global missions. The fellowship hall/shelter is at 18874 Bear Creek Church Road, Mount Pleasant.
Art Walk on Union will be downtown with Union Street closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be shopping with over 70 local artists along with your favorite downtown businesses and local brews from Cabarrus Brewing Company and Southern Strain Brewing along with food trucks: Low Country Eats N’ Sweets, Wacky Spanky’s Kitchen, Goldfingers, Johnny Even’s BBQ, as well as downtown restaurants. There will be live music from Roy Dayle Jr. and George Banda.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Monday, Nov. 15
Friday, Nov. 19
Holiday traditions return to downtown Concord with the 24th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony sponsored by Uwharrie Bank and Google Fiber from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Concord. These family-friendly events are free to the public and feature children’s activities, live music and dance, and fireworks.
Saturday, Nov. 20
The TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade begins at 2:30 p.m. along a route that begins at the intersection of Church Street North and Lake Concord Road, and continues over two miles along Church Street, Buffalo Avenue and Union Street, ending at the intersection of Union Street and Corban Avenue.
The annual Santa Scramble 5K road race presented by Leigh Brown & Associates, One Community Real Estate follows the parade route and finishes at McGee Park. It begins at 2 p.m.
The Women’s Auxiliary and Team Honeycutt are hosting an Angel Tree Drive-By, Drop Off Clothing Drive at the Team Honeycutt/Allen Tate Realtors Parking Lot at 13339 Concord Parkway N. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The angels (boys and girls) range from newborns to 12 years old. New clothing suggestions: coats, hoodies, long-sleeved T-shirts, jogging and sleep pants and shoes, with the biggest need in the 7- to 12-year-old (sizes 7/8-youth XXL) age group. The group will also be collecting new children’s books, ages preschool through 14, for the Angels.
Monday, Nov. 22
Friday, Nov. 26
Saturday, Nov. 27
Monday, Nov. 29
Friday, Dec. 3
Saturday, Dec. 4
